This week live music is happening at wineries near Lake Chelan, including three nights at Chateau Faire Le Pont, which accepts dinner reservations. A few Wenatchee shows should attract a crowd, and bar venues in Leavenworth are also bringing in musical guests.
Thursday
4-6 p.m. at Tipsy Canyon Winery, 270 Upper Joe Creek Road, Manson. Owen Barnhart is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist playing sounds of classic country, rock and folk tunes.
6-9 p.m. at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery, 1 Vineyard Way, Wenatchee. Dan Quigley, also known as “The Piano Man of Chelan,” will play live music. Reservations strongly encouraged for dinner.
6-9 p.m. at Badger Mountain Brewing, 1 Orondo Ave., Wenatchee. The Skiffs is a duo playing with special guest Mike Bills as a trio. They play their own brand of traditional country “Skiffabilly” with guitar, mandolin and upright bass.
Friday
4-7 p.m. at Goose Ridge Leavenworth Tasting Room, 920 Front St #B3, Leavenworth. Ian Jones plays from his 2019 album “Results Not Typical” and his “Evergreens” Ep.
6-8 p.m. at Pybus Public Market, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. The Saddle Rockers will perform their blend of bluegrass, country swing and vintage rock.
6-9 p.m. at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery. The Confluence Jazz Trio plays live jazz music.
6-9 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars, 2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan. Jeff McLaren performs live music.
7-10 p.m. at Riverhouse Cigar Bar, 527 Piere St., Wenatchee. The Whisky Trail band plays the big room in the back of the bar with room for dancing.
Saturday
3-6 p.m. at Alta Cellars, 135 Wapato Way, Manson. End of the Line covers genres including rock, country and folk music with acoustic flair and soulful melodies.
3-6 p.m. at Tsillan Cellars, 1 Vineyard Way, Chelan. Older & Wiser plays live music.
6-9 p.m. at Chateau Faire Le Pont Winery. Charlie Solbring is a flamenco strummer playing cover songs.
6:30-8:30 p.m. at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort, 7500 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee. Devils Gulch and the Missionaries is a five-piece Americana/Groove/Rock band from Cashmere that plays original music and some obscure covers.
Sunday
2-5 p.m. Succession Wines, 78 Swartout Road, Manson. Eddie Tapia is a singer-songwriter and pop artist bringing feel-good music to the boutique winery.
6-9 p.m. at Sigillo Cellars. Nic Allen plays live music.
7 p.m. at Stein, 801 Front St., Leavenworth. Yotes entertains with songs from 1950s country music, 1980s neo-rockabilly, modern Americana, and more.
