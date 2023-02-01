This week live music is happening at wineries near Lake Chelan, including three nights at Chateau Faire Le Pont, which accepts dinner reservations. A few Wenatchee shows should attract a crowd, and bar venues in Leavenworth are also bringing in musical guests.

Thursday



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?