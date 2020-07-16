Music is slowly coming back to the Wenatchee Valley as venues begin to open up around town. Here is a list of this week’s virtual and outdoor shows for those wanting to get funky, bluesy, countryfied or just classically dazzled.

Wenatchee

Virtual Chamber Music Festival: Concert II

When: Thursday, 5 p.m.

What: Pianist Emely Phelps plays Bach, Goldberg Variations, BWV 988

Where: Livestreamed online; tickets at icicle.org

Coyote Kings

When: Friday, 4-7 p.m.

What: Blues-rock from Robin Barrett and Tiphony Dames duo

Where: Bianchi Vineyards, 4210 10th St. SE, East Wenatchee

Rook-Land Bridge

When: Friday, 6-8 p.m.

What: Guitarist and singer duo Albert Rookard and Raquel Norland play a wide range of feel-good music

Where: Ski Hill Lodge, 10701 Ski Hill Drive, Leavenworth

Virtual Chamber Music Festival: Concert III

When: Saturday, 5 p.m.

What: Violinists Marie Wang and Hoorig Poochikian, pianist Oksana Ejokina, cellists Meta Weiss and David Requiro

Where: Livestreamed online; tickets at icicle.org

Lance Tigner, Easy Street Mens Choir

When: Saturday, 3-6 p.m.

What: Patio concert featuring Tigner’s eclectic blend of music

Where: Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee

David Reed

When: Saturday, 1-4 p.m.

What: Singer-guitarist from Hayden, Idaho, who plays modern and classic country

Where: Bianchi Vineyards, 4210 10th St. SE, East Wenatchee

East Wenatchee

Virtual Chamber Music Festival: Concert IV

When: Tuesday, 5 p.m.

What: Violinist Hoorig Poochikian, cellist Meta Weiss and pianist Oksana Ejokina

Where: Livestreamed online; tickets at icicle.org

Virtual Chamber Music Festival: Concert V

When: Wednesday, 5 p.m.

What: Violinist Blaise Magniere, violaist Rose Hashimoto, cellist Meta Weiss and pianist Emely Phelps

Where: Live streamed online; tickets at icicle.org

