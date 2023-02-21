WENATCHEE — Local band Datura plays a concert at Mission Ridge Ski and Board Resort, Saturday, in the Hampton Lodge. The post-punk, goth rock band released an album with 11 songs in 2022.

During the Covid shutdown, when their show calendar got knocked out, the band focused on the writing process.



