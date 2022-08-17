MANSON — Teri Fink’s second novel, "The Clovis Dig," has been named as a finalist for the Nancy Pearl Literary Award for published authors in the category of mainstream or literary fiction by the Pacific Northwest Writers Association.
The book was inspired by a 1980s archaeological dig in an East Wenatchee apple orchard where ancient artifacts of the Clovis culture were unearthed.
This multicultural novel brings Native Americans, Latinos and migrant workers from the U.S. South to grapple over the ownership of what lies beneath the earth on Claire Courtney’s orchard property, where she struggles to make a living. A slow-burning conflict between two archaeologists on the excavation threatens the entire project.
Author Fink is a retired communications officer for the Wenatchee School District and a former librarian.
The award is named in honor of Nancy Pearl, a renowned librarian from Seattle who won the Women’s National Book Association Award in 2004 and was the executive director of the Washington Center for the Book. She is a regular speaker with bestselling books including “Book Lust” and “Book Crush: For Kids and Teens.”
