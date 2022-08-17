Purchase Access

MANSON — Teri Fink’s second novel, "The Clovis Dig," has been named as a finalist for the Nancy Pearl Literary Award for published authors in the category of mainstream or literary fiction by the Pacific Northwest Writers Association.

The book was inspired by a 1980s archaeological dig in an East Wenatchee apple orchard where ancient artifacts of the Clovis culture were unearthed.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

