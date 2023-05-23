End of the Line

Elaine Eagle and Ramiro Espinoza perform original and cover music as End of the Line at the Old Barn Drinkery in June 2022. They'll return on May 28.

WENATCHEE — Local musician Elaine Eagle graduated from Berklee College of Music with a bachelor of arts in songwriting in December 2022.

She will release a new album with five songs under the project "End of the Line," a band and its album title, with Ramiro Espinoza on May 26 on music streaming sites. 



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

