LEAVENWORTH — Icicle Creek Center for the Arts is premiering its Locals Only Series with a trio of short films starting at 7 p.m. March 27.
The films included are skiing films “Fire on the Mountain” and “The Ridge of Dreams,” accompanied by the mountain biking film “Chasing the Yeti.” The shorts are a way to say goodbye to winter and hello to spring. Along with the films, there will be a Patio Party with beverages and locals ski and bike shop booths for browsing.
The Locals Only Series will be a collection of events catered to what the community wants.
‘Fire on the Mountain’
Shot during a snow and surf road trip, the journey starts in California where the athletes embark on a mission into the mountains. Mid-ﬁlm ﬁnds the cast caught in the remote waters of the North Pole followed by a psychedelic dreamscape as they appear as skeletons shredding under the moonlight at Mammoth Mountain and surfing in Indonesia. Similar to a Grateful Dead show, they start and end in the same place but each of their respective experiences is a journey of their own.
‘The Ridge of Dreams’
Two skiers in search of the perfect ski film get anything but. After years of nothing going right, their film somehow couldn’t go wrong. A ski film with, dare I say it, no skiing? This film is out there in all the right ways. Winning Best Snow Sports Film at Banff Film Festival, this film is produced by Zach Giffin and Zack Barrett.
‘Chasing the Yeti’
While most of the world no longer believes in the existence of the yeti, many of Bhutan’s mountain dwellers insist this mysterious ape-like creature still roams the Himalaya’s farthest-flung reaches. Eager to find out for themselves, an ambitious trio embarks on a world-first expedition through a never-before-ridden region in search of the mythological beast. The chase for the yeti begins in earnest.
Tickets will be $15; every ticket will include one beverage token which can be redeemed for soda, water, beer or wine. Tickets can be purchased online at icicle.org or by phone at 548-6347.
Mason Elliott is the marketing manager for the Icicle Creek Center for the Arts.