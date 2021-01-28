Have you fallen in love in the Wenatchee Valley or North Central Washington? Maybe you proposed at Pybus, have seen generations of family members congregate around the same kitchen table or treasure Saturdays hiking Saddle Rock with man’s best friend.
For Valentine’s Day, The Wenatchee World wants to know where you have experienced love, heartbreak or any variety of romance for our first interactive Locations of Love map!
Love comes in many forms: romantic, platonic, familial or even love for your furry friends or a special place. You are welcome to get creative, but please keep it appropriate.
If you have a memory or declaration of love you want to share, share your name, memory and location at wwrld.us/lol.
Submissions will be compiled into a virtual map. The map will be updated once a day on weekdays. All submissions are due by Friday, Feb. 12.
— Madeline Happold,
Journalist product manager