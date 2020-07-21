Keep it virtual or take an evening trip outside to catch one of roughly two dozen artists performing in the Wenatchee Valley this week. Events include an open mic for guitar soloists, the jazzy Vincent Allis and Rhia Foster and a few classical concert performances.

Vincent Allis and Rhia Foster

When: July 23, 7 p.m.

What: Vocalist Rhia Foster and guitarist Vincent Allis play a wide selection of often jazzy music

Where: Facebook stream at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts

Virtual Chamber Music Festival: Concert VI

When: July 24, 5 p.m.

What: Violinist Marie Wang, cellists David Requiro and Meta Weiss, pianists Emely Phelps and Oksana Ejokina

Where: Live streamed online; tickets at icicle.org

Older & Wiser

When: July 24, 4-7 p.m.

What: Rock trio playing at an outdoor show

Where: Bianchi Vineyards, East Wenatchee

Foolist Poet

When: July 24, 6-9 p.m.

What: No cover “music on the lawn” venue

Where: Icicle Ridge Winery, Peshastin

Paul Graves

When: July 25, 3-6 p.m.

What: Wenatchee Valley guitarist-singer plays classic rock

Where: Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee

End of the Line

When: July 25, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

What: Rock, country and folk duo

Where: Bianchi Vineyards, East Wenatchee

Community Conversations Survey

Wyatt Wood

When: July 26, 6-8 p.m.

What: Singer-songwriter plays original and cover songs on acoustic guitar

Where: Succession Wines, Manson

Virtual Chamber Music Festival: Concert VII

When: July 30, 5 p.m.

What: Pianists Emely Phelps and Elizabeth Dorman

Where: Live streamed online; tickets at icicle.org

Virtual Chamber Music Festival: Concert VIII

When: July 31, 5 p.m.

What: Violinist Hoorig Poochikian, pianists Elizabeth Dorman and Oksana Ejokina

Where: Live streamed online; tickets at icicle.org

Open Mic

When: July 31, 5-7 p.m.

What: Guitars only, three-song sets

Where: Bianchi Vineyards, East Wenatchee

Keely Newsom

When: July 31, 6-9 p.m.

What: Leavenworth-based music artist solo performance

Where: Icicle Ridge Winery, Peshastin

Virtual Chamber Music Festival: Concert IX

When: Aug. 1, 5 p.m.

What: Pianists Emely Phelps and Oksana Ejokina

Where: Live streamed online; tickets at icicle.org

