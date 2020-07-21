Keep it virtual or take an evening trip outside to catch one of roughly two dozen artists performing in the Wenatchee Valley this week. Events include an open mic for guitar soloists, the jazzy Vincent Allis and Rhia Foster and a few classical concert performances.
Vincent Allis and Rhia Foster
When: July 23, 7 p.m.
What: Vocalist Rhia Foster and guitarist Vincent Allis play a wide selection of often jazzy music
Where: Facebook stream at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts
Virtual Chamber Music Festival: Concert VI
When: July 24, 5 p.m.
What: Violinist Marie Wang, cellists David Requiro and Meta Weiss, pianists Emely Phelps and Oksana Ejokina
Older & Wiser
When: July 24, 4-7 p.m.
What: Rock trio playing at an outdoor show
Where: Bianchi Vineyards, East Wenatchee
Foolist Poet
When: July 24, 6-9 p.m.
What: No cover “music on the lawn” venue
Where: Icicle Ridge Winery, Peshastin
Paul Graves
When: July 25, 3-6 p.m.
What: Wenatchee Valley guitarist-singer plays classic rock
Where: Hard Hat Winery, 1 Fifth St., Wenatchee
End of the Line
When: July 25, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
What: Rock, country and folk duo
Where: Bianchi Vineyards, East Wenatchee
Wyatt Wood
When: July 26, 6-8 p.m.
What: Singer-songwriter plays original and cover songs on acoustic guitar
Where: Succession Wines, Manson
Virtual Chamber Music Festival: Concert VII
When: July 30, 5 p.m.
What: Pianists Emely Phelps and Elizabeth Dorman
Virtual Chamber Music Festival: Concert VIII
When: July 31, 5 p.m.
What: Violinist Hoorig Poochikian, pianists Elizabeth Dorman and Oksana Ejokina
Open Mic
When: July 31, 5-7 p.m.
What: Guitars only, three-song sets
Where: Bianchi Vineyards, East Wenatchee
Keely Newsom
When: July 31, 6-9 p.m.
What: Leavenworth-based music artist solo performance
Where: Icicle Ridge Winery, Peshastin
Virtual Chamber Music Festival: Concert IX
When: Aug. 1, 5 p.m.
What: Pianists Emely Phelps and Oksana Ejokina