Los Bukis

Album art for "Románticos De Corazón," a compilation of hits by Los Bukis.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

GEORGE—Legendary Mexican band Los Bukis reunites to bring their brand of romantic music to the Gorge Amphitheatre at 8 p.m. Friday as part of the group's “Una Historia Cantada” tour.

Tickets are available online at livenation.com, with prices ranging from $55 for general admission lawn seating to $844 for VIP packages nearest the stage for some of the band’s biggest fans.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?