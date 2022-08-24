GEORGE—Legendary Mexican band Los Bukis reunites to bring their brand of romantic music to the Gorge Amphitheatre at 8 p.m. Friday as part of the group's “Una Historia Cantada” tour.
Tickets are available online at livenation.com, with prices rangingfrom $55 for general admission lawn seating to $844 for VIP packages nearest the stage for some of the band’s biggest fans.
The Mexican grupera band debuted with instant stardom for the song “Falso Amor” and became famous in Latin America in 1975. Lead singer Marco Antonio Solís has written many songs during a fruitful musical career, with 20 successful album releases by Los Bukis, a successful solo career and other top hits by some of Mexico's most popular recording artists.
Los Bukis disbanded in 1996, then reunited last year for a tour after 25 years away. They also released a new music video for the hit song "Tú Cárcel."
The current band lineup is Marco Antonio Solís, Joel Solís, Roberto Guadarrama, Eusebio “El Chivo” Cortez, Jose Javier Solís, Pedro Sanchez and Jose "Pepe" Guadarrama. Their lively instruments include guitar, timbales, keyboard, trumpet, bass, percussion, saxophone, drums and percussion with lead and backing vocals.
Los Bukis
Spotify: 2.8 million followers
Albums: Falso Amor, 1975; Te Tuve Y Te Perdi, 1977; Me Siento Solo, 1978; Los Triunfadores, 1979; Me Muero Porque Seas Mi Novia, 1980; Presiento Que Voy a Llorar, 1981; Yo Te Necesito, 1982; Mi Fantasia, 1984; A Donde Vas, 1985; Me Volvi a Acordar de Ti, 1987; Si Me Recuerdas, 1988; Y Para Siempre, 1989; A Través de Tus Ojos, 1991; Quiéreme, 1992; Inalcanzable, 1993; Por Amor a Mi Pueblo, 1995.
Label: Fonovisa Records
Song: “Mi Fantasía”
Lyrics: “¿Cómo fui a enamorarme de ti?”
Review: “Romanticism is the essence of Los Bukis‘ songs, so it was no surprise that their over two-hour set would be an ode to love.” — Billboard
