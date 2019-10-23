WENATCHEE — Children under 13 years old are advised to not attend the return of the Haunted Museum in Wenatchee.
These haunts are too scary for you, the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center says.
The museum’s return to spooks is one of many Halloween events scheduled in North Central Washington, some of which start this week and lead up to the big day. That includes several trunk or treats — where businesses and groups fill trunks with candy for visiting trick or treaters — planned for Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Leavenworth and Manson.
Wenatchee and East Wenatchee
￼The Haunted Museum runs 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, then Tuesday through Halloween at 127 S. Mission St. in Wenatchee.
￼Eastmont Metro Parks and Recreation has a Field of Screams from 7 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Eastmont Community Park. It includes a kids carnival, zombie flag football and zombie hunting.
￼The Wenatchee Downtown Association’s Trick or Treat on the Avenue is from 3 to 5 p.m. on Halloween. Beginning immediately after is Pybus Public Market’s seventh annual Halloween costume contest.
￼Sage, a domestic violence crisis center, is hosting theirs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday outside its office at 710 N. Chelan Ave. in Wenatchee.
￼Eastmont Baptist Church is planning a trunk or treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at 400 S. Kentucky Ave. in East Wenatchee.
￼A pair of risqué shows begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday in Wenatchee: The YWCA’s fifth annual Hallow-Queens Drag Show at the Wenatchee Convention Center, and the Radar Dames Halloween Spooktacular burlesque at RadarStation, 115 S. Wenatchee Ave.
￼The Club, a group for people who enjoy big engines, fast cars and custom builds, is hosting a trunk or treat to go along with spookified cars from 9:30 p.m. Oct. 31 to 12:30 a.m. Nov. 1 at 915 N. Wenatchee Ave. in Wenatchee.
￼At the Wenatchee Convention Center on Oct. 31, the city of Wenatchee’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department is hosting its 21st annual Halloween Carnival from 3 to 7 p.m.
￼The Sunshine Ranch in Wenatchee will be less sunny and more gory when it transforms into Scary Ranch: Nightmare for eight days. From Friday to Nov. 1, the ranch at 2265 Easy St. will feature horror to haunt your nightmares. Go to scaryranch.com for tickets.
Chelan and Manson￼Trick-or-Treat in Historic Downtown Chelan is from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31. Participants can win prizes by solving riddles downtown.
￼The Manson Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Trunk ‘n’ Treat from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the North Shore Bible Church, 123 Wapato Point Parkway.
￼Lake Chelan Friends of the Public Library is hosting its 9th annual Halloween Carnival from 6 to 8 p.m. this Saturday at the Chelan Public Library.
￼Stormy Mountain Brewing and Local Public House and Campbell’s Resort on Lake Chelan are hosting separate pumpkin carving nights: Stormy’s from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and Campbell’s from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Chelan.
Cashmere and Leavenworth
￼The Leavenworth Church of the Nazarene is hosting its trunk or treat during “Light the Night,” a community outreach carnival with a bouncy house, petting zoo and candy. The event is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 at the church, 111 Ski Hill Drive in Leavenworth.
￼O’Grady’s Pantry at Sleeping Lady Resort in Leavenworth is hosting its annual pumpkin carving and seasonal dinner from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday.
￼The Cashmere Museum is hosting its first annual food drive and trick or treat event from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 at Pioneer Village, 600 Cotlets Way in Cashmere.
￼Stein Beer Hall and Restaurant in Leavenworth is hosting a costume party from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 31 with a $750 grand prize. Stein is at 801 Front St. There will be a $7 cover charge.