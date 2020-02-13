OKANOGAN — Okanogan High School’s Madeline Luther will compete in the state Poetry Out Loud Championship March 7 at the Museum of Glass in Tacoma.
She was among the top finishers in the regional finals Jan. 30 in Spokane, which qualified her for the state contest.
This is Luther’s second trip to the state championship. Last year, she won the state title, along with a trip to Washington, D.C.
The competition, presented in partnership with the Washington State Arts Commission, the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation, is part of a national program that encourages high school students to learn about great poetry through memorization, performance and competition. For more information, visit poetryoutloud.org.