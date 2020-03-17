While you may not be able to visit a North Central Regional Library branch for the next six weeks, don’t forget that the library can come to you.
Our five-county library district boasts a unique mail-order system that can deliver most of the materials in our libraries to your mailbox. So you don’t have to miss out on reading, watching your favorite shows or listening to audiobooks while you are self-quarantined at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
To handle the increase in demand for the service right now, we are significantly ramping up staffing and resources to our Mail Order Library.
Never used our Mail Order Library before? No problem! Here are some answers to frequently asked questions:
What is available through the Mail Order Library?
Books, audiobooks, music CDs, DVDs, and more.
How do I order material through Mail Order?
Visit our website at ncrl.org. Search for the item you want. You can also browse recent additions to our collection under the Books, Movies & Music tab. Once you find a title you would like, place a hold on it and then choose “Mail Order Library” as the pickup location. When the item is available, it will be mailed to you.
How do I return Mail Order material?
Return the items in the bag they arrived in. A postage-paid return label will be provided.
How many things can I check out at once?
You can borrow up to 100 items at a time!
When are they due?
Normally our due dates range from seven days for DVDs to 28 days for books. However, during this closure, we are extending the due dates to April 24.
Who can use the Mail Order Library?
Anyone with an NCRL library card who lives or owns property in our service area within Chelan, Douglas, Ferry, Grant or Okanogan counties.
Still have questions?
You can call our mail order staff between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 663-1117, ext. 159 or email mol@ncrl.org.
Michelle McNiel is the communications manager for the North Central Regional Library, which serves Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Okanogan and Ferry counties.