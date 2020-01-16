Wenatchee
Carson Zehnder will play Sophie and Dawn McCormick will play Donna in “Mamma Mia!” this spring in the 2020 Apple Blossom Musical that is being directed by Paul and Kelly Atwood and produced by Jill Sheets.
Other members of the cast selected after last week’s auditions include:
Tonya: Daina Toevs
Rosie: Kelly Atwood
Sam: John Merritt
Bill: Kevin McKee
Harry: Mark Warva
Sky: Skyler Cuthill
Lisa: Elisa Kill
Pepper: Finn Khuong
Ali: Stephanie Etherington
Eddie: Zach Savage
Piña Colada: Jill Sheets
Father Alexandrios: John McQuaig
The production is a partnership of Music Theatre of Wenatchee and the Numerica Performing Arts Center. It will run April 29-May 9.