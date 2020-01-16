cast pic_logos.jpg
Provided photo

Wenatchee

Carson Zehnder will play Sophie and Dawn McCormick will play Donna in “Mamma Mia!” this spring in the 2020 Apple Blossom Musical that is being directed by Paul and Kelly Atwood and produced by Jill Sheets.

Other members of the cast selected after last week’s auditions include:

Tonya: Daina Toevs

Rosie: Kelly Atwood

Sam: John Merritt

Bill: Kevin McKee

Harry: Mark Warva

Sky: Skyler Cuthill

Lisa: Elisa Kill

Pepper: Finn Khuong

Ali: Stephanie Etherington

Eddie: Zach Savage

Piña Colada: Jill Sheets

Father Alexandrios: John McQuaig

The production is a partnership of Music Theatre of Wenatchee and the Numerica Performing Arts Center. It will run April 29-May 9.

— Nevonne McDaniels, World staff