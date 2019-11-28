WENATCHEE — Music Theatre of Wenatchee, in partnership with Numerica Performing Arts Center, is bringing “Mamma Mia, the Musical” to the stage for Apple Blossom 2020.
ABBA's timeless songs propel this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship that unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.
A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make “Mamma Mia!” great fun.
The show will be directed by Paul and Kelly Atwood and produced by Jill Sheets.
Auditions are set for 6 p.m. Jan. 8-10 at the Wenatchee High School and Numerica Performing Arts Center. Audition material will be posted after Thanksgiving at mtow.org and numericapac.org.
Show dates are 7:30 p.m. April 29-May 2 and May 6-9, with matinees at 4 pm. May 3 and 10 at the Numerica PAC.