Living art, abstract thoughts and post-impressionist scenes will be open for viewing during March’s First Friday Artwalk. At the MAC Gallery, viewers will be able to take on a sensory experience, tapping into their sense of smell and hearing.
Students from around the Wenatchee Valley will also have their work featured as part of the 40th Regional High School Art Show. Winners of the show will go on to compete statewide in Olympia.
Robert Graves Gallery
Wenatchee Valley College
Sexton Hall, Ninth Street entrance
Gallery hours: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday-Thursday
First Friday Reception: 5-7 p.m.
The Immensity of our Essence
This exhibit features new painting by Martha Flores. She uses color and form to express how we fail to see our similarities and see our differences instead. At times, in her paintings, she depicts faces with ambiguous visage longing for something or questioning life.
MAC Gallery
WVC Music and Art Center
1300 Fifth St.
Gallery hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday
First Friday Reception: 5-7 p.m.
What We Take
WVC Professor Natalie Dotzauer fills the MAC Gallery with sculptural objects, or fragments of them, which trigger the senses and thoughts of nostalgia. A recipe, a smell, a sound, or a roofline can act as relics or talismans of memories, triggering the senses and conjuring the delight of play.
Two Rivers Gallery
102 N. Columbia St.
Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday
First Friday Reception: First Friday Reception 5-8 p.m.
11th anniversary show
This show celebrates over 50 local and regional artists, with live music by soft jazz duo Patric Thompson and Glenn Isaacson. Complimentary refreshments will be available.
Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery
115 S. Wenatchee Ave.
Gallery hours: 4-7 p.m. Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday
First Friday Reception: 4-9 p.m.
Ric Evans
Artist and art educator Ric Evans will be presenting precisely executed serigraph prints and large-format, hand-colored block prints.
Pan’s Grotto
3 N. Wenatchee Ave., Suite 2
Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
Propaganda
Civilizations have been using propaganda for years, from branding to the well-remembered World War II-era posters. We’re doing our own take this month.
Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center
127 S. Mission St.
Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
First Friday Reception: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
40th Regional High School Art Show
The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center is proud to sponsor the 40th Regional High School Art Show in cooperation with the North Central Educational Service District and the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. This is an opportunity to showcase area students’ creativity and talent. Winners from the regional show travel on to compete with students from across the state at the capitol in Olympia.
Mela
17 N. Wenatchee Ave.
Gallery hours: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday,
First Friday Reception: 5-8 p.m.
Abstract, fluid art
Kari Hertzog is a self-taught abstract artist who works with a variety of different mediums and styles. Fluid art is her main focus and includes the use of acrylics, epoxy resin and her choice medium, alcohol inks. Her hope is that when people view her pieces, they are drawn in by the interlacing of chaos, simplicity, emotion and her passion for the outdoors.
Ye Olde Bookshoppe
11 Palouse St.
Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday
First Friday Reception: 5-8 p.m.
C.G. Dahlin
Local artist C.G. Dahlin returns to First Friday with local books, gems, wire wrap necklaces, shirts and abstract paintings, alongside providing palm and tarot readings.
Lemolo Cafe & Deli
114 N. Wenatchee Ave.
Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
First Friday Reception: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Brian Mitchell
The work of landscape photographer Brian Mitchell will be featured this month on the walls of Lemolo Cafe & Deli. Transporting the viewer to scenes of nature rarely seen, his photos will make you feel as if you were there yourself.
Hard Hat Winery
1 Fifth St.
First Friday reception: 6-8 p.m.
One Little Word | Pottery Painting
Inspirations Ceramic & Art Cafe will lead a pottery painting class that costs $49. The price includes a sushi platter for painting, class instruction, creating time, paints, design tools and firing of pottery. Wine is available for purchase.
Mission St. Commons
218 S. Mission St.
Gallery hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday
Ginger Reddington
Ginger Reddington has developed a multi-step process using layers of acrylic paints, 3-D outline and clear acrylic finish. Her paintings have a depth, movement and jewel-like quality to the color that make them truly unique.
Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce
137 N. Wenatchee Ave.
First Friday Reception: 5-8 p.m.
Rachel Courtney
The Wenatchee Chamber Tasting Room welcomes Rachel Courtney, artist and designer of jewelry, blankets, scarves and more. She will teach a free workshop making jamberry earrings. Have fun creating while tasting the great wines from Milbrandt Vineyards. There is a $10 tasting fee.
Wells House
1300 Fifth St., WVC campus
(509) 888-6240
First Friday Reception: 5-7 p.m.
House Tours
Join us at the beautifully restored Wells House. Tours of the historic structure will be given on the first and second floors with insider information including history about the house and the original owners, fun facts about its college days and interesting details uncovered in the renovation. Light refreshments will be served.
Tiny
106 N. Columbia St.
Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Monday
First Friday Reception: Noon-8 p.m.
Brooke Ivey
Tiny will feature the art of Brooke Ivey for March. Her work is whimsical with vibrant colors and curvy lines.
Pybus Public Market Event Center
3 N. Worthen St.
Gallery hours: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
Brad Brisbine
Pybus Market presents the work of landscape painter Brad Brisbine on display in the Pybus Market concourse and in the Pybus boardroom until March 30. Come visit on First Friday and also enjoy the shops and Friday night music. Brad has been the Pybus Market Charitable Foundation architect since 2012, and his mural, “Lavender Fields,” is on the Pybus Bistro patio wall.
Go Denim!
300 S. Columbia St.
Workshop hours: 3-5 p.m.
Art tour, free workshop
Transform a thrift store denim jacket or revitalize an old favorite that has been hiding in the back of your closet during a free textile upcycling event. Following the hands-on workshop, hit the town with your new threads and travel by Link Transit bus to a local gallery for a guided art tour.
Sewing machines and other supplies are included in the free drop-in event.
The textile activity is part of a series of clothing upcycling activities offered monthly by Link Transit. The free program features a brief informational talk about how to use public transportation. The workshop is free and open to the public. Space is limited. To register, call Selina Danko at 664-7624 or email sdanko@linktransit.com. Free Link Transit service begins at 4 p.m. on all First Fridays on routes 1, 5, 7, 8E, 8W, 11 and 12.
Tumbleweed Shop & Studio
1 N. Wenatchee Ave.
Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
First Friday Reception: 5-8 p.m
Succulent and Cacti Arrangements
Wenatchee Valley native Kamryn Davis has grown a passion for succulents and cacti and loves creating magical arrangements that are bound to make plant-loving hearts happy. She says creating a living piece of art is something that gives her massive joy in life.