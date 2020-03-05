WVMCC Imprisioned.jpg

Student work featured at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center.

 Provided image
Martha Flores

Art by Martha Flores

Living art, abstract thoughts and post-impressionist scenes will be open for viewing during March’s First Friday Artwalk. At the MAC Gallery, viewers will be able to take on a sensory experience, tapping into their sense of smell and hearing.

Students from around the Wenatchee Valley will also have their work featured as part of the 40th Regional High School Art Show. Winners of the show will go on to compete statewide in Olympia.

Robert Graves Gallery

Wenatchee Valley College

Sexton Hall, Ninth Street entrance

Gallery hours: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Monday-Thursday

First Friday Reception: 5-7 p.m.

MAC image005.jpg

WVC Professor Natalie Dotzauer's work is featured in the MAC Gallery on the WVC campus.

The Immensity of our Essence

This exhibit features new painting by Martha Flores. She uses color and form to express how we fail to see our similarities and see our differences instead. At times, in her paintings, she depicts faces with ambiguous visage longing for something or questioning life.

MAC Gallery

WVC Music and Art Center

1300 Fifth St.

Gallery hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday

First Friday Reception: 5-7 p.m.

What We Take

WVC Professor Natalie Dotzauer fills the MAC Gallery with sculptural objects, or fragments of them, which trigger the senses and thoughts of nostalgia. A recipe, a smell, a sound, or a roofline can act as relics or talismans of memories, triggering the senses and conjuring the delight of play.

Two Rivers Gallery

102 N. Columbia St.

Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday, 1-4 p.m. Sunday

First Friday Reception: First Friday Reception 5-8 p.m.

11th anniversary show

This show celebrates over 50 local and regional artists, with live music by soft jazz duo Patric Thompson and Glenn Isaacson. Complimentary refreshments will be available.

Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery

115 S. Wenatchee Ave.

Gallery hours: 4-7 p.m. Friday, noon-5 p.m. Saturday

First Friday Reception: 4-9 p.m.

Ric Evans-Still Life with Yellow Flower.JPG

You'll find art educator Ric Evans' serigraph prints and large-format, hand-colored block prints at Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery for First Friday.

Ric Evans

Artist and art educator Ric Evans will be presenting precisely executed serigraph prints and large-format, hand-colored block prints.

Pan’s Grotto

3 N. Wenatchee Ave., Suite 2

don@pansgrotto.com

Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

Pans Grotto wakeupamericapropaganda.jpg

Propaganda is the art topic at Pan's Grotto during March.

Propaganda

Civilizations have been using propaganda for years, from branding to the well-remembered World War II-era posters. We’re doing our own take this month.

Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center

127 S. Mission St.

wenatcheevalleymuseum.org

Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

First Friday Reception: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

40th Regional High School Art Show

The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center is proud to sponsor the 40th Regional High School Art Show in cooperation with the North Central Educational Service District and the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. This is an opportunity to showcase area students’ creativity and talent. Winners from the regional show travel on to compete with students from across the state at the capitol in Olympia.

Mela

17 N. Wenatchee Ave.

Gallery hours: 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday,

First Friday Reception: 5-8 p.m.

Abstract, fluid art

Kari Hertzog is a self-taught abstract artist who works with a variety of different mediums and styles. Fluid art is her main focus and includes the use of acrylics, epoxy resin and her choice medium, alcohol inks. Her hope is that when people view her pieces, they are drawn in by the interlacing of chaos, simplicity, emotion and her passion for the outdoors.

Ye Olde Bookshoppe

11 Palouse St.

Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday

First Friday Reception: 5-8 p.m.

C.G. Dahlin

Local artist C.G. Dahlin returns to First Friday with local books, gems, wire wrap necklaces, shirts and abstract paintings, alongside providing palm and tarot readings.

Lemolo Cafe & Deli

114 N. Wenatchee Ave.

Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday and Monday, 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

First Friday Reception: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Brian Mitchell

The work of landscape photographer Brian Mitchell will be featured this month on the walls of Lemolo Cafe & Deli. Transporting the viewer to scenes of nature rarely seen, his photos will make you feel as if you were there yourself.

Hard Hat Winery

1 Fifth St.

First Friday reception: 6-8 p.m.

One Little Word | Pottery Painting

Inspirations Ceramic & Art Cafe will lead a pottery painting class that costs $49. The price includes a sushi platter for painting, class instruction, creating time, paints, design tools and firing of pottery. Wine is available for purchase.

Mission St. Commons

218 S. Mission St.

missionstcommons.com

Gallery hours: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday

MSC Last Fall Before The Fire_Ginger Reddington.JPG

Ginger Reddington's paintings are featured at Mission St. Commons in downtown Wenatchee.

Ginger Reddington

Ginger Reddington has developed a multi-step process using layers of acrylic paints, 3-D outline and clear acrylic finish. Her paintings have a depth, movement and jewel-like quality to the color that make them truly unique.

Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce

137 N. Wenatchee Ave.

First Friday Reception: 5-8 p.m.

Rachel Courtney

The Wenatchee Chamber Tasting Room welcomes Rachel Courtney, artist and designer of jewelry, blankets, scarves and more. She will teach a free workshop making jamberry earrings. Have fun creating while tasting the great wines from Milbrandt Vineyards. There is a $10 tasting fee.

Wells House

1300 Fifth St., WVC campus

(509) 888-6240

First Friday Reception: 5-7 p.m.

TINY IMG_4970.JPG

Brooke Ivey's whimsical work is display at Tiny on Columbia Street.

House Tours

Join us at the beautifully restored Wells House. Tours of the historic structure will be given on the first and second floors with insider information including history about the house and the original owners, fun facts about its college days and interesting details uncovered in the renovation. Light refreshments will be served.

Tiny

106 N. Columbia St.

Gallery hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Monday

First Friday Reception: Noon-8 p.m.

Brooke Ivey

Tiny will feature the art of Brooke Ivey for March. Her work is whimsical with vibrant colors and curvy lines.

Pybus Public Market Event Center

3 N. Worthen St.

Gallery hours: 8 a.m.-9 p.m.

PYBUS Saddlerock .jpeg

Brad Brisbine's paintings are in the spotlight at Pybus Public Market.

Brad Brisbine

Pybus Market presents the work of landscape painter Brad Brisbine on display in the Pybus Market concourse and in the Pybus boardroom until March 30. Come visit on First Friday and also enjoy the shops and Friday night music. Brad has been the Pybus Market Charitable Foundation architect since 2012, and his mural, “Lavender Fields,” is on the Pybus Bistro patio wall.

Go Denim!

300 S. Columbia St.

Workshop hours: 3-5 p.m.

Art tour, free workshop

Transform a thrift store denim jacket or revitalize an old favorite that has been hiding in the back of your closet during a free textile upcycling event. Following the hands-on workshop, hit the town with your new threads and travel by Link Transit bus to a local gallery for a guided art tour.

Sewing machines and other supplies are included in the free drop-in event.

The textile activity is part of a series of clothing upcycling activities offered monthly by Link Transit. The free program features a brief informational talk about how to use public transportation. The workshop is free and open to the public. Space is limited. To register, call Selina Danko at 664-7624 or email sdanko@linktransit.com. Free Link Transit service begins at 4 p.m. on all First Fridays on routes 1, 5, 7, 8E, 8W, 11 and 12.

Tumbleweed Shop & Studio

1 N. Wenatchee Ave.

Gallery hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

First Friday Reception: 5-8 p.m

Succulent and Cacti Arrangements

Wenatchee Valley native Kamryn Davis has grown a passion for succulents and cacti and loves creating magical arrangements that are bound to make plant-loving hearts happy. She says creating a living piece of art is something that gives her massive joy in life.