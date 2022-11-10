Guy Miner Pybus Art

Guy Miner's wildlife photos are on exhibit this month at Pybus Art Alley. 

 Photo credit/Guy Miner

WENATCHEE — Marine Corps veteran Guy Miner’s nature photography is spotlighted this month at an exhibit at Pybus Art Alley, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. “Butterflies to Bears, Northwest Wildlife” is the title of Miner’s exhibit.

After 12 years in the Marine Corps as an intelligence officer, Miner spent 20 years with the Wenatchee Police Department. In the Corps, he was deployed to a lot of places: the Persian Gulf for Desert Storm, and three different West Pacific Tours (Korea, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines.)



