WENATCHEE — Marine Corps veteran Guy Miner’s nature photography is spotlighted this month at an exhibit at Pybus Art Alley, 3 N. Worthen St., Wenatchee. “Butterflies to Bears, Northwest Wildlife” is the title of Miner’s exhibit.
After 12 years in the Marine Corps as an intelligence officer, Miner spent 20 years with the Wenatchee Police Department. In the Corps, he was deployed to a lot of places: the Persian Gulf for Desert Storm, and three different West Pacific Tours (Korea, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines.)
Miner, 66, has lived in Wenatchee since 1993. In California, on his 10th anniversary at dinner with his wife, they added it up that he’d been deployed for five years in 12 years of active duty overseas. He said he “started taking a look more from her perspective — she was holding down the house and raising our sons pretty much without me and I didn’t like that.”
The relocation to North Central Washington was attractive because on the map he saw that “to the north, west and south it was surrounded by public land that you are free to hike and roam on with two rivers, plus the fascinating agriculture of Douglas County.”
As an avid outdoorsman, Miner takes his camera along to capture photos of wildlife. He tends to like “the big guys: elk, moose, big mule deer and bears,” but said “I don’t want to go within petting distance.”
In retirement, Miner began teaching gun safety classes. The similarities between an approach to nature photography and the skills of marksmanship, he said, are “to move slow and easy, sit and wait a lot — to get in a place where it’s likely there will be wildlife coming by and I ease into the terrain and make myself unnoticeable and wait” until he gets the shot.
A portion of the sales of Miner’s artworks will be donated to Chelan Douglas Land Trust to help preserve local wildlife habitat.
