Marshall Charloff and the Purple Xperience

Marshall Charloff and the Purple Xperience will perform at Numerica Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Friday

 Provided photo/Marshall Charloff and the Purple Xperience

WENATCHEE — To perform Prince cover songs, Marshall Charloff must have a vocal range of four and a half octaves with a falsetto soprano to hit the "ooo"s in the song "Purple Rain."

Charloff and the Purple Xperience perform a 7 p.m. show Friday at Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 N. Wenatchee Ave. Tickets cost from $29 to $49 and can be purchased online at numericapac.org or at the PAC box office.



