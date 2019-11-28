SOAP LAKE — Auditions for Masquers Theater’s winter comedy, “You Can’t Take It With You” are set for 6 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9.
The Pulitzer prize-winning play, written by George F. Kaufman and Moss Hart, is scheduled to open on Valentine’s Day, directed by Carrie Rutherford.
The classic play centers on a large family of eccentric characters led by Grandpa Vanderhof who quit his job 35 years ago because he wasn’t having any fun. The free-thinking and fun-loving family’s unconventional world is shaken when daughter Alice brings home her boss’s son, a strait-laced businessman.
The cast includes parts for seven women aged 18-70 years old and 10 men aged 18-70. Auditions are at Masquers Theater, 322 Main Ave. E., Soap Lake. For information call Rutherford at 771-2595.