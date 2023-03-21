Srivani Jade

LEAVENWORTH — A master musician, composer and “evangelist” of North Indian classical music, Srivani Jade, is in residency for four days at the Icicle Creek Center for the Arts (ICCA) to offer school workshops, plus a performance with an ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

The concert venue is the Canyon Wren Recital Hall, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, and tickets are available for $15-$25 at icicle.org.

Srivani Jade's teaching studio, Gayaki, in Seattle, for North Indian classical music.


