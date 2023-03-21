LEAVENWORTH — A master musician, composer and “evangelist” of North Indian classical music, Srivani Jade, is in residency for four days at the Icicle Creek Center for the Arts (ICCA) to offer school workshops, plus a performance with an ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The concert venue is the Canyon Wren Recital Hall, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, and tickets are available for $15-$25 at icicle.org.
As a small preview of the program, Jade said she will present short pieces that time travel into Indian music, “not to educate on musicology, to say how rich it is, how great it is. It’s always ways to build bridges.”
Many of the songs are in the Hindi language, but she said she doesn’t dress up in a sari because she hopes to keep the music accessible.
The dominant form of classical music in North India is khayal, which means imagination in Persian, and began as an experimental form in the late 18th century.
“The pieces are more secular than you would imagine,” Jade said. “A lot about nature, monsoons, summer heat, flowers, season and folk influences. A lot of it about love.”
Jade is based in India for the winter months, then returns to her home in Seattle in March. Last year, she was near Leavenworth for hiking with friends and someone gave her a gift to stay at Sleeping Lady Mountain Resort. Then, the friends began planning an arts visit to ICCA.
In Seattle at her teaching studio, Gayaki, Jade said she gives 100% personal attention to about 20 students a week, and those students teach beginners, while studying deeply in “a masterclass with certain commitments expected from them.”
“The studio has in a very Indian way become an informal gathering place where music is going on all the time,” she said.
Even with many successes, Jade acknowledges the challenges as an arts entrepreneur, especially during the pandemic.
“It’s a challenge for an artist, especially a performing artist, to not be in front of audiences — not the applause or income — but it is the core purpose of our music,” she said.
Jade used that time to compose her third album, based on the mystic poetry of the 16th century Bhakti saint, Meera, who was a devotee of Krishna. Jade said the story was “very dear" to her heart and the albums followed Meera’s ”unbridled passion” in her devotion. Her intense devotion became uncomfortable for the royal family she married into, so she followed the countryside until she came "to a point in her life when she discovers that the object of her love, what she has been seeking all her life, has always been in her.”
The albums are available for streaming on Spotify and elsewhere, including 2009’s album “Meera’s Love,” 2019’s “Meera’s Journey,” and the upcoming “Meera’s Union.” She received a National Endowment for the Arts grant for this composition and performance work.
The ensemble for the ICCA show includes Jade’s collaborator for 15 years, Vivek Datar.
“He’s a very sensitive, a fantastic harmonium player, but beyond that he has a sensitivity to really reflect and anticipate what I’m singing,” Jade said. The Hindi word for “accompanist” also means “companion.”
From the Bay Area of California, Tanmay Bichu joins to play the tabla (drums). He is from a musical family in India, so around Indian vocal music since childhood.
Jade is also the president of the thriving Seattle-based organization Ragamala, established in 1981 when she said, “People were trying to recreate the Indian experience for themselves like an expat” by bringing “the best and the greatest Indian performers to stay and perform with the community.”
"The color of this community changed from Boeing and University of Washington to Microsoft to tech,” she added. "That brings young Indians over here" to the Seattle area.
As a sought-after teacher, Jade was a visiting artist and resident at many universities. Jade has received a Washington State Arts Commission Fellowship Award for her role in promoting Indian classical music and building a community around it.
