Matildas.JPG

Celia Kiesz, a seventh-grader at Foothills Middle School, and Kate Berry, a fourth-grader at Sunnyslope Elementary School, have been cast to play the title role of “Matilda” in this year’s fall Wenatchee All-District Musical.

 Provided photo

A week of auditions and callbacks has resulted in the cast for “Matilda,” Wenatchee High School’s all-district musical, featuring parts for students from grades 2 through 12.

Matilda.jpg

About 200 elementary, middle and high school students are participating in the show, based on the classic by Roald Dahl. “Matilda” tells the story of a girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, takes a stand to change her own destiny. The play is packed with high-energy dance numbers and catchy songs.

The lead cast includes:

Matilda: Celia Kiesz

Matilda: Kate Berry

Miss Agatha Trunchbull: Dave Williams

Miss Honey, Acrobat: Lulu Pray

Miss Honey, Acrobat: Ainsley Shearer

Mr. Wormwood: Dane Nierman Schmidt

Mrs. Wormwood: Ava Rosvold

Michael: Owen Clare

Mrs. Phelps: Alexa Hwang

Bruce: James Byrd

Lavender: Delilah Cabrera

Amanda: Brooklyn Eberth

Nigel: Kade Devereaux

Eric: Bryan Stuber

Alice: Makayla Mae Garcia

Hortensia: Abbey Kimmel

Tommy: Virgil Bozarth

Doctor: Joshua Poulson

Rudopho: Tyler Kunz

Sergio: James Martin

Head Nurse/Cook: Ginger McLaughlin

The balance of the cast is filled out by approximately 180 students from the Wenatchee area.

This year’s production will be directed by Paul Atwood, with music director Tami Lopushinsky and producers Beth Nierman and Michelle Rosvold. “Matilda” will run Nov. 14, 15, 16 and 21, 22 and 23 at the Wenatchee High School Auditorium.

Ticket sales begin Sept. 30 and can be purchased through the Numerica PAC ticket office or online at numericapac.org.