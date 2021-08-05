A watercolor portrait by Wenatchee Valley artist Dan McConnell. The painting is one of many artworks to be displayed inside of Pybus Public Market as a part of the "Images in Grids" August art exhibit.
A watercolor portrait by Wenatchee Valley artist Dan McConnell. The painting is one of many artworks to be displayed inside of Pybus Public Market as a part of the "Images in Grids" August art exhibit.
Provided photo/Dan McConnell
A series of Dan McConnell's graphic comic book art pieces are included in his "Images in Grids" exhibit this month at Pybus Public Market.
Local artist Dan McConnell will have an exhibit displayed in the Pybus Market Board Room through August.
The show, Images in Grids, comprises a variety of topics, dating back to watercolor paintings McConnell painted in the 1970s. The show’s name references McConnell’s process when he was fresh out of college and would paint with watercolors and draw using an underlayment of gridded pencil drawings. Several of the pieces of art in the exhibit were created with this method.
Among the art pieces on display are Giclee prints, graphic novel page prints and original watercolors as well as original graphic novel pages.
While McConnell typically paints in a 10-by-15-inch format, several of the pieces that on display are 24-by-37-inch works. These larger pieces tell the story of Nose Gunner James Wesley Crow, whose plane was shot down in Yugoslavia during World War II.
“You can see every nook and cranny of my technique, which is scary to me but interesting to those who like to look closely at the process,” McConnell said.
McConnell will also have several bowls that depict presidents as caricatures.
The reception for the exhibit will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. The show will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.
