LEAVENWORTH — Three doubleheader summer concerts are set for a family friendly outdoor party vibe at the Meadow Stage at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts.
First up, local fav JunkBelly plays with James Counts Band. Wayne Evans started JunkBelly in 2008 with style influences like The Allman Brothers Band, Ben Harper, Funk Brothers, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Santana.
James Counts Band is based between Portland and the San Francisco Bay area of California, and recently released an album called “Potions, Powders & Charms.”
James Counts says the latest album is “a labor of love. We spent so much time ... recorded at three different times to get it exactly how we wanted it.” The band’s 2014 album, “Radio Darling,” is also available on music streaming services.
Since the band members are based in different places, says Counts, it’s “been a band longer playing apart rather than together” with a web-based app called JamKazam, which “made it easy through COVID; we were able to play a lot because of that skill we had. It’s been neat. We cover such a large area now when we get together in the summers and get out on the road playing.”
Counts handles vocals and plays electric guitar. He built a recording studio in his home with his wife, drummer Yolanda Counts. Filling out the band is Jelani Cancer on bass and Gary Collins on percussion.
For their comparative longevity in the music industry, Counts likes to refer to the group as “the before times” band.
See more information about the concerts at icicle.org.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone