LEAVENWORTH — Three doubleheader summer concerts are set for a family friendly outdoor party vibe at the Meadow Stage at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts.

First up, local fav JunkBelly plays with James Counts Band. Wayne Evans started JunkBelly in 2008 with style influences like The Allman Brothers Band, Ben Harper, Funk Brothers, Stevie Ray Vaughan and Santana.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

