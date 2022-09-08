WENATCHEE — A microscopic world lives in all of us, and the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center’s new exhibit “Zoo in You” will help us explore the fascinating, complex microbiome inside our bodies.
“Zoo in You” opens Saturday and runs through the end of the year. Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. More information is available online at wenatcheevalley museum.org.
The exhibit is produced and toured by the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI), and made possible by a Science Education Partnership Award from the National Institutes of Health. The WVMCC was able to bring “Zoo in You” to Wenatchee with the financial support of sponsors.
Three thematic areas will take guests on an interactive, informational tour at the museum. The Meet the Microbes area introduces bacteria, archaea, fungi and viruses — tiny non-human organisms which outnumber our human cells 10 to one.
The Our Complex Ecosystems area uses both green-screen and touch-screen technology to teach about microbes. Exploring our Microbiome utilizes microscopes, puzzles and a photo opportunity for hands-on scientific learning about the trillions of microbes which exist in a dynamic, adaptable and delicately balanced ecosystem in the human body.
