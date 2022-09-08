Zoo in You museum exhibit

Visitors to the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center's "Zoo in You" exhibit can explore the vibrant world of our inner microorganisms through interactive exhibits and programs that are bilingual.

 Provided photo/ Oregon Museum of Science and Industry

WENATCHEE — A microscopic world lives in all of us, and the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center’s new exhibit “Zoo in You” will help us explore the fascinating, complex microbiome inside our bodies.

“Zoo in You” opens Saturday and runs through the end of the year. Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. More information is available online at wenatcheevalley museum.org.



