TWISP — For people who like the shorter length of a television episode compared to a feature film, three live dramas are set to compete for your attention on stage at The Merc Playhouse, 101 S. Glover St.
Director Phil Quevillon leads the cast in a punchy showcase called a “Battle of the One Acts” at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Merc. Tickets are $10 at the door. The three plays — “Mere Mortals,” “Time Flies” and “The Butleress” — are brief enough to run one after the other.
The one-act play takes only 30 minutes on stage. Most full-length plays run for two hours with an intermission between acts. Musicals tend to go longer, up to two and a half hours, while new plays are becoming more concise at 90 minutes.
The setting of “Mere Mortals” takes place 50 stories over the street, as three construction workers share secrets from their past on a lunch break.
In “Time Flies” the main characters are two young mayflies who meet at a pond. On their first date, they watch a nature program and discover their lifespan is only one day, so their lives are half over.
“The Butleress” is a play-within-a-play about four women who rehearse an obscure English mystery-drama, until the plot and real life become entangled in a comedy-horror.
The next performance at the Merc is “Nutcracker,” a Christmas play written by June Walker Rodgers, running Dec. 2-11.
