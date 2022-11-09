TWISP — For people who like the shorter length of a television episode compared to a feature film, three live dramas are set to compete for your attention on stage at The Merc Playhouse, 101 S. Glover St.

Director Phil Quevillon leads the cast in a punchy showcase called a “Battle of the One Acts” at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Merc. Tickets are $10 at the door. The three plays — “Mere Mortals,” “Time Flies” and “The Butleress” — are brief enough to run one after the other.



