Unsettled Dangerous Women

The three Lukes sisters, Feather, Earnestine and Tashina, perform a scene in "Unsettled" by Dangerous Women called, "The Golden Eaglettes," in 2022.

LEAVENWORTH — A diverse female cast takes audiences back to pioneer times when Caucasian, African American and Latina women moved into the landscape with the Indigenous people of North Central Washington.

“Unsettled” returns to Icicle Creek Center for the Arts for the second year at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are online at icicle.org for $15-$28.

Unsettled 2023 .mov from Dangerous Women on Vimeo.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

