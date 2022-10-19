LEAVENWORTH — The new season of "The Met Opera: Live in HD" starts Saturday with "Medea" transmitted via satellite to the Snowy Owl Theater at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts.
Since 2006, New York's Metropolitan Opera has broadcast live performances from their mainstage season to 2,000 high definition movie theater venues in 73 countries across six continents. The 10 upcoming screenings at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, will be in the morning because of the time difference with the Met Opera's live performance in New York City.
Performed in Italian, the opera “Medea” had a French premiere in 1797, with music by Cherubini (1790-1842) which bridges the Classical and Romantic eras. The Met website describes the rarely performed opera as a fiery retelling of the Greek myth of a sorceress who is betrayed by powerful men and shunned by society. Enraged, she kills her children in an act of horrific vengeance against their father. Sondra Radvanovsky stars in the title role of the Met production.
Here's the full season schedule:
"Medea" at 10 a.m., Oct. 22
"La Traviata" at 10 a.m., Nov. 5
"The Magic Flute" at 10 a.m., Dec. 3
"Fedora" at 10 a.m., Jan. 14
"Lohengrin" at 9 a.m., March 18
"Falstaff" at 9:30 a.m., April 1
"Der Rosenkavalier" at 9 a.m., April 15
"Champion" at 10 a.m., April 29
"Don Giovanni" at 10 a.m., May 20
"Die Zauberflöte" at 10 a.m., June 3
Tickets are on sale now. A season pass for all 10 shows is $200. Tickets for individual shows are $25 for adults and $15 for students. Seating is general admission; no reserved seating is available. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit icicle.org.
