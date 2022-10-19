ICCA Met Medea

The Met Opera premiere of Cherubini’s masterpiece "Medea" is simultaneously classical, updated, and timeless with atmospheric staging. On Saturday, it plays live, via satellite, at Snowy Owl Theater.

 Provided photo/Metropolitan Opera

LEAVENWORTH — The new season of "The Met Opera: Live in HD" starts Saturday with "Medea" transmitted via satellite to the Snowy Owl Theater at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts. 

Since 2006, New York's Metropolitan Opera has broadcast live performances from their mainstage season to 2,000 high definition movie theater venues in 73 countries across six continents. The 10 upcoming screenings at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road, Leavenworth, will be in the morning because of the time difference with the Met Opera's live performance in New York City. 



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?