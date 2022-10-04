WENATCHEE — Critically-acclaimed author Silvia Moreno-Garcia will present online via Zoom for North Central Washington Libraries’ Virtual Reads event at 7 p.m. Thursday. Prepare questions for the chat and register for the free event online at wwrld.us/3BQX8O4.

Two more Virtual Read events will take place this year featuring Diane Wilson on Nov. 3 and Christina Lauren on Dec. 1



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?