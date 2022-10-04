WENATCHEE — Critically-acclaimed author Silvia Moreno-Garcia will present online via Zoom for North Central Washington Libraries’ Virtual Reads event at 7 p.m. Thursday. Prepare questions for the chat and register for the free event online at wwrld.us/3BQX8O4.
Two more Virtual Read events will take place this year featuring Diane Wilson on Nov. 3 and Christina Lauren on Dec. 1
Moreno-Garcia is a Mexican-Canadian novelist, an anthology editor, the publisher of Innsmouth Free Press, co-editor of the horror magazine The Dark and a columnist for The Washington Post. She makes her home in Vancouver, B.C.
Her writing has won numerous awards and honors, including the Sunburst Award for Excellence in Canadian Literature of the Fantastic, Ignyte Award, Locus Award, British Fantasy Award, Pacific Northwest Book Award, Aurora Award and Goodreads Award.
Here's a brief description of Moreno-Garcia's published books, excerpted from the website silviamoreno-garcia.com,which will attract readers who like mystery, noir and fantasy set in Mexico.
“The Daughter of Doctor Moreau” happens against a backdrop of 19th-century Mexico, and is both a dazzling historical novel and a daring science fiction journey.
“Velvet Was The Night” is set in Mexico during the 1970s, and it’s a simmering historical noir about a daydreaming secretary, a lonesome enforcer, and the mystery of the missing woman they’re both desperate to find.
“Mexican Gothic” is about Noemí, mesmerized by the terrifying yet seductive world of High Place, [who] may soon find it impossible to ever leave this enigmatic house behind.
“Untamed Shore” is a coming-of-age thriller set in Baja California, 1979, which quickly turns dark when a young woman meets three enigmatic tourists.
“Gods of Jade and Shadow” is set in the Jazz Age of Mexico, when Casiopea begins an adventure that will take her on a cross-country odyssey after she frees the spirit of the Mayan God of Death, who requests her help in recovering his throne from his treacherous brother.
“The Beautiful Ones” is a charming tale of love and betrayal, and the struggle between conformity and passion, set in a world where scandal is a razor-sharp weapon.
“Certain Dark Things” is a pulse-pounding neo-noir that reimagines vampire lore.
“Signal to Noise” is a literary fantasy about love, music and sorcery, set against the background of Mexico City.
