Danzas Multiculturales Folklorico performs at the Day of the Dead dance recital at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts in Leavenworth on Nov. 6, 2022. Facing the camera from left to right are Ariana Mendoza, Aeva Mendoza, Valeria Mota and Yudy Joya.
WENATCHEE — Danzas Multiculturales has put 10 years of dance training into a new, two-hour folklorico recital celebrating the life and spirit of Mexico through movement and song.
Now, the folklorico group will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Tickets are $25 online at numericapac.org.
Approximately 50 dancers from 5 to 19 years old will put on the Mexican spring themed event. Norma Ramirez, founder and director of Danzas Multiculturales, said “it (the event) is the idea of bringing in all the colors for springtime with everything so fresh.”
The program will present traditional dances from 13 regions in Mexico, each of which has its own signature dance moves, dressing and music. Ramirez said 70% of children who begin her classes have no idea what folklorico is when they start dancing as students, so “this is a really, really fun way to learn history and dance at the same time.”
“We have changed a lot of these teens’ lives,” Ramirez said. “When they were getting into depression, feeling like they didn’t belong to certain places because of their physical or income or just life problems.”
The teens become passionate about the folklorico group, she said.
“They enjoy and make friends so that they forget about personal problems. It doesn’t give them time to think about it because it’s so busy,” she said.
Although Ramirez's dancers have often performed at community events, sharing the stage with other groups, this will be her first time directing a whole program just featuring Danzas Multiculturales.
“It’s a lot of coordination of hands, skirts and feet all together,” said Ramirez.
One well known example of a dance step is called zapateado, which makes a lot of rhythmic noise with the feet, like tap dancing. It is popular in the regions of Chihuahua and Jalisco with mariachi music.
Wenatchee group Mariachi Noroeste plays live music to accompany the dancers at the end of the program after intermission, while special audios are put together in a mix for each unique region.
“It’s a generational tradition with lots of technical work — brain and body, all together,” said Ramirez. “We will appreciate it if people will come and clap for all the work they are doing.”
Next, the group travels to Fresno, California, for the festival Danzantes Unidos for workshops and performances with 1,000-1,700 Mexican folk dancers.
