Danzas Multiculturales Folklorico

Danzas Multiculturales Folklorico performs at the Day of the Dead dance recital at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts in Leavenworth on Nov. 6, 2022. Facing the camera from left to right are Ariana Mendoza, Aeva Mendoza, Valeria Mota and Yudy Joya.

 Provided photo/Norma Ramirez

WENATCHEE — Danzas Multiculturales has put 10 years of dance training into a new, two-hour folklorico recital celebrating the life and spirit of Mexico through movement and song.

Now, the folklorico group will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Numerica Performing Arts Center, 123 Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee. Tickets are $25 online at numericapac.org.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?