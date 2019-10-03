Mid-Month Events
Art-related events don’t stop after the first Friday of the month. Here are some additional offerings to keep things interesting through October:
Ye Olde Bookshoppe, 11 Palouse St.
- Open Mic Night (new night): Tuesdays 6 p.m.
- Palm and Tarot Readings: Fridays 5-8 p.m.
- Halloween Night: 5-7 p.m., Palm and Tarot Readings, Wicked Wildcrafts and Shades of Color Artistry
Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., wenatcheevalleymuseum.org
- Lake Wenatchee Geology Tour: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5
- Get Lit! Canvas Constellations: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 9
- Space Camp: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 11
- My Sky Family Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 12
- Haunted Museum: 6 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 18-31
Julie Aynn Photography, 15 Palouse Street #103 Wenatchee
“Inspiring Stories: Lisa Stanton of Lisa Bee’s”: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 18. Wenatchee Valley women share their inspiring journeys. Seating is limited. Visit julieaynnphotography.com to learn more.
Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, 115 S. Wenatchee Ave.
- Oct. 5: “Collage based Screen Printing Class” by Jay Berrones, visiting from Mexico City. See jayberronesart.com
- Oct. 9: “Prayer Flag Creation Class”, details at prettynicecreations.com/event
- Oct. 24: “Crow sewing Class”, details at prettynicecreations.com/event
Wenatchee Public Library
Halloween Trivia Night, 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Wenatchee Public Library, 30 S. Wenatchee Ave.
Costume contest and prizes. For details, go to ncrl.org.
Bierwerks hosts “Adult STEM Night”
Make glow-in-the-dark slime with North Central Regional Library’s STEM team from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at 509 Bierwerks, 200 S. Columbia St.