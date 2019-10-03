Mid-Month Events

Art-related events don’t stop after the first Friday of the month. Here are some additional offerings to keep things interesting through October:

Ye Olde Bookshoppe, 11 Palouse St.

  • Open Mic Night (new night): Tuesdays 6 p.m.
  • Palm and Tarot Readings: Fridays 5-8 p.m.
  • Halloween Night: 5-7 p.m., Palm and Tarot Readings, Wicked Wildcrafts and Shades of Color Artistry

Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., wenatcheevalleymuseum.org

  • Lake Wenatchee Geology Tour: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 5
  • Get Lit! Canvas Constellations: 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 9
  • Space Camp: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 11
  • My Sky Family Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 12
  • Haunted Museum: 6 to 10:30 p.m. Oct. 18-31

Julie Aynn Photography, 15 Palouse Street #103 Wenatchee

“Inspiring Stories: Lisa Stanton of Lisa Bee’s”: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 18. Wenatchee Valley women share their inspiring journeys. Seating is limited. Visit julieaynnphotography.com to learn more.

Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery, 115 S. Wenatchee Ave.

Wenatchee Public Library

Halloween Trivia Night, 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Wenatchee Public Library, 30 S. Wenatchee Ave.

Costume contest and prizes. For details, go to ncrl.org.

Bierwerks hosts “Adult STEM Night”

Make glow-in-the-dark slime with North Central Regional Library’s STEM team from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30 at 509 Bierwerks, 200 S. Columbia St.