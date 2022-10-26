LEAVENWORTH — Dozens of award-winning independent documentary films that feature the natural world will be screened at the three-day Summit to Sea Fest at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road. It begins Friday.

Conservation is the main theme, with a lineup of mini-movies that will educate, entertain and encourage audiences with stories about whales and birds, plastics and storms, creatures and ecotourism.  



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

What's NABUR?