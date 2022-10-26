LEAVENWORTH — Dozens of award-winning independent documentary films that feature the natural world will be screened at the three-day Summit to Sea Fest at Icicle Creek Center for the Arts, 7409 Icicle Road. It begins Friday.
Conservation is the main theme, with a lineup of mini-movies that will educate, entertain and encourage audiences with stories about whales and birds, plastics and storms, creatures and ecotourism.
Each program runs for about two hours, with several short documentary films featured. To briefly describe each film, three words were picked from the event description and are listed below with the film titles.
Tickets and passes can be purchased at icicle.org. A full, three-day pass is $100 for adults and $75 for students and seniors. Daily passes are also available, or purchase by program each day.
Friday (Adult pass for $25)
2-4 p.m. Education ($14 ticket)
“My Journey Across the Ocean” — Animated. Plastics. Sailing.
“The Origin - Life Around the Hot Spring” — Primordial. Evolution. Volcanic.
“Back to the Sea” — Polynesia. Heritage. Ecotourism.
“A Better Life - Blue Habits Baja” — Sea-turtles. Poachers. Survival.
“Veins of an Island” — Rain. Springs. Island.
“Discover Wonder: The Octopus Garden” — Scientists. High-tech. Unexpected.
5:30-7:30 p.m. Opening Night Reception
7-8:30 p.m. Opening Night ($16 ticket)
“The Majestic Plastic Bag” — Mockumentary. Migration. Plastic.
“Only One World Left” — Fish. Humans. Plastic.
“Song of the Spindle” — Animated. Neuron. Compassion.
