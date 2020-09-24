Miss Veedol will fly over the greater Wenatchee area on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 4, to commemorate the anniversary of the world’s first nonstop flight across the Pacific Ocean, which ended in East Wenatchee on Oct. 5, 1931.
The beloved red-orange plane is an exact replica of the single-engine Bellanca Skyrocket piloted by Clyde Pangborn and Hugh Herndon 89 years ago from Misawa, Japan, to East Wenatchee. A group of Wenatchee-area pilots and volunteers finished building the replica in 2003 and have flown it every year since — during Apple Blossom and other local festivals, to numerous air shows throughout the Northwest, and even to the East Coast and Newfoundland, Canada, in honor of the 2003 centennial of powered flight (Wright brothers).
The replica Miss Veedol is usually on display at Pangborn Memorial Field and flown overhead during our Wings &d Wheels Festival in October, but this year is different. With the coronavirus pandemic, our local festivals and the regional air shows have been cancelled. We decided to fly the plane anyway, to celebrate the anniversary of the original record-breaking flight.
Depending on weather and winds, Miss Veedol will take off around 1 p.m. and fly over Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and the surrounding countryside for approximately an hour. The plane last flew on Memorial Day to pay tribute to health care workers and other essential workers during the pandemic, and flew its annual honor flight for veterans interred at the Cashmere Cemetery.
Greg Brizendine is board chairman for Spirit of Wenatchee, a nonprofit organization which built, maintains and flies Miss Veedol to raise awareness of the original pilots’ underappreciated feat.