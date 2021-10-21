WENATCHEE — Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort is part of a film that made its debut this week about independent ski areas around the world.
The film, produced by Teton Gravity Research, is called “In Pursuit of Soul.” It premiered Wednesday on TGRtv, which is a streaming channel like Netflix, but can also be found on the web.
Mission Ridge Marketing Director Tony Hickok said the film was made in partnership with Indy Pass, of which Mission Ridge is a member. Indy Pass allows the user to ski at any of the 80 affiliated independent ski areas around the world.
“Mission Ridge had the opportunity last year during the 2020-21 season to be part of this film that TGR put together that celebrates the soul of skiing, which is independent ski resorts,” Hickok said.
The focus of the short documentary film is 12 ski resorts across the country, which answers and explores what places truly hold the soul of skiing itself.
All the filming at Mission Ridge was done last winter.
“They did interviews with staff and the guests. They did some skiing with the film crews. The rode with our grooming crew. They were here for a day,” Hickok said. “We talked about Mission Ridge, the outlook currently. They asked about history. I don’t know what will make it into the film.”
Hickok said the staff at Mission Ridge are excited about the film, but they are more excited about the opening of the ski season, which is a few weeks away. Snowmaking starts next month.
This is a great way to stoke those fires for the excitement of the season, even more, he said.
“We are part of it because we love what the Indie Pass is doing. We love giving exposure to independent ski areas like Mission Ridge. Every ski area is different, which is what gives skiing and snowboarding its soul,” Hickok said. “We just love the opportunity to be part of a great film through a great film company.”
It’s free to watch the film on TGRtv. You can find it online at wwrld.us/3vA6aLO.
Better than a comments section
