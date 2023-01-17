WENATCHEE — Mission Ridge promises the echo of laughter from Bomber Cliff to Bowl Four at its Thursday dinner followed by a comedy special, "Jokes on the Slopes," with stand-up by Travis Nelson and Chase Mayers, for $40.

Plan to snowshoe up and down from Midway Lodge, 7500 Mission Ridge Rd., Wenatchee, or ride the lift and then ski or board your way down after the 7 p.m. show.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

