Ye Olde Bookshoppe
Open Mic Nights: 6 p.m. Mondays. Poetry, spoken word, short stories and music!
Palm & Psychic Readings: 5-8 p.m. Fridays
Julie Aynn Photography
“Inspiring Stories: Victoria Chadderton”: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Wenatchee Valley women share their inspiring journeys. Seating is limited seating. Visit julieaynnphotography.com to learn more.
Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery
- DIY Bracelet Making Class: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 14. $35 includes supplies, prettynicecreations.com/event
- Compact Masterpieces: 6-8:30 p.m. Sept. 16. Paint with acrylics on a wooden 4”x4” square, $30, prettynicecreation.com/event
- Alcohol Ink Class: 1-3 p.m. Sept. 22, $30, prettynicecreations.com/event
Pybus Public Market
- Adult STEM Night: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 10. Join North Central Regional Library and Wenatchee Valley Brewing to make coasters on the laser cutter. Bring your library card (or sign up for one that night!) for a special drink deal!
Wenatchee Public Library
Humanities Washington speaker Monica Cortés Viharo presents “Always On: How to Turn Up the Volume on Everyday Communication”:
- 4 p.m. Sept. 23. Drawing from philosophy and psychology, actor and public speaker Monica Viharo explores the roles we play in our lives — and shows how to communicate confidently in all situations. This discussion offers practice exercises for combating performance anxiety and being a confident public speaker.
- Humanities Washington speaker Amy Peloff presents “Pop Culture in the #MeToo Era”: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Explore the cultural and economic issues inherent in consuming entertainment made by people whose behaviors we find questionable, distasteful or even criminal.