Ye Olde Bookshoppe

Open Mic Nights: 6 p.m. Mondays. Poetry, spoken word, short stories and music!

Palm & Psychic Readings: 5-8 p.m. Fridays

Julie Aynn Photography

“Inspiring Stories: Victoria Chadderton”: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Wenatchee Valley women share their inspiring journeys. Seating is limited seating. Visit julieaynnphotography.com to learn more.

Collapse Contemporary Art Gallery

Pybus Public Market

  • Adult STEM Night: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 10. Join North Central Regional Library and Wenatchee Valley Brewing to make coasters on the laser cutter. Bring your library card (or sign up for one that night!) for a special drink deal!

Wenatchee Public Library

Humanities Washington speaker Monica Cortés Viharo presents “Always On: How to Turn Up the Volume on Everyday Communication”:

  • 4 p.m. Sept. 23. Drawing from philosophy and psychology, actor and public speaker Monica Viharo explores the roles we play in our lives — and shows how to communicate confidently in all situations. This discussion offers practice exercises for combating performance anxiety and being a confident public speaker.
  • Humanities Washington speaker Amy Peloff presents “Pop Culture in the #MeToo Era”: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25. Explore the cultural and economic issues inherent in consuming entertainment made by people whose behaviors we find questionable, distasteful or even criminal.

