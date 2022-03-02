WENATCHEE — “Expedition Reclamation,” a new documentary directed by local women, will be featured from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center.
This first virtual community screening will include a panel discussion with filmmakers and characters from the film. Admission is free. All donations go towards the Indigenous Roots and Reparations Foundation’s Land Back Initiative.
Expedition Reclamation is a documentary that weaves together a tapestry of voices from 12 women who are redefining “outdoorsy” and reclaiming belonging in outdoor culture, said Erin Joy Nash from Leavenworth, who directed the documentary along with Chelsea Murphy from Leavenworth and L.A.-based climate communicator Sanjana Sekhar.
The film features Black and Indigenous women, as well as other women of color.
“Championing traditionally underrepresented voices, our work seeks to amplify character-driven stories that heal our human relationships to each other and to our planet, with a focus on socio-ecological justice, ancestral knowledge, regeneration and compassionate living,” Nash said.
It was created by Brave Space Media, a multi-racial, women-led creative team seeking to decolonize outdoor culture both in front of and behind the lens, she said.
The film has been in production for over a year. Nash said the goal was to let the story unfold as it needed to and in the time it needed to take to honor each individual story while also allowing all of the collaborators the time and space to care for themselves and their families during the pandemic.
“For the production of this film, we spent a week driving around Washington state going on outdoor adventures with each of the women who are represented in the film,” Nash said. “We social distanced and shot outdoors. Community building and relationships are at the center of this project and we wanted that to be reflected in the making of this film.”
Nash said though the film features women exclusively, it will resonate for all.
“This film is for black, indigenous, people of color, this film is for white folks, this film is for men, women, and gender non-conforming people, it’s for children — the future generation of dreamers and artists,” Nash said. “It’s for peak-baggers and those of us who like to simply sit in our backyard and take in the view, it’s for your everyday person who wants to open their heart to the beauty, resilience, joy and inspiration of these local women’s stories.”
The documentary was originally planned to be 20 minutes long, but it ended up being 45 minutes. Nash said they spent months in the “editing cave” figuring out how to weave the stories into a collective message.
“Expedition Reclamation” will be on the film festival circuit through the rest of 2022, she said. There will be local and nationwide screenings hosted by individuals, organizations, educational institutes and nonprofits.
Visit bravespaceproject.org to see the screening calendar or to put in a request to host a screening.