What’s new
“The Call of the Wild”
PG 2.5 stars
Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Colin Woodell, Karen Gillan, Omar Sy A sled dog struggles for survival in the Alaskan wild.
Gateway VIP, Gateway, Mirage
“Brahms: The Boy II”
PG-13 No rating
Katie Holmes, Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman, Ralph Ineson A young family moves into an English mansion, where their young son soon makes an unsettling new friend: an eerily life-like doll he calls Brahms.
Liberty (Upstairs)
Now Playing
“Bad boys”
R 3 stars
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Derrick Gilbert Old-school cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with an elite unit to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel.
Gateway VIP, Gateway
“Birds of Prey”
R No rating
Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Ewan McGregor, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco You ever hear the one about the cop, the songbird, the psycho and the mafia princess? It’s a twisted tale told by Harley herself, as only Harley can tell it. When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis, and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz, put a target on a young girl named Cass, the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley, Huntress, Black Canary and Renee Montoya’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.
Gateway VIP, Gateway, Mirage
“Dolittle”
PG 1.5 stars
Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Octavia Spencer, Emma Thompson After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle, famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage.
Gateway
“Downhill”
R 2 stars
Will Ferrell, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Miranda Otto, Zach Woods, Kristofer Hivju, Zoe Chao Barely escaping an avalanche during a family ski vacation in the Alps, a married couple is thrown into disarray as they are forced to reevaluate their lives and how they feel about each other.
Gateway
“Fantasy Island ”
PG-13 No rating
Lucy Hale, Michael Pena The enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape.
Liberty, Mirage
“Ford v. Ferrari”
PG-13 3 stars
Christian Bale, Matt Damon Follows an eccentric, determined team of American engineers and designers, led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby and his British driver, Ken Miles, who are dispatched by Henry Ford II with the mission of building from scratch an entirely new automobile with the potential to finally defeat the perennially dominant Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship.
Liberty
“Frozen II”
PG 3.5 stars
Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel Animated. Anna and friends leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save the kingdom.
Gateway
“The Gentlemen”
R 2.5 stars
Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell A very British drug lord tries to sell off his highly profitable empire to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires.
Liberty
“Gretel & Hansel”
PG-13 3.5 stars
Sophia Lillis, Sammy Leakey A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil.
Liberty
“Jojo Rabbit”
PG-13 2.5 stars
Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie, Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit is about a young boy living during World War II. His only escapism is through his imaginary friend, an ethnically inaccurate version of Adolf Hitler, who pushes the young boy’s naive patriotic beliefs. This all changes when a young girl challenges those views.
Liberty
“Jumanji: The Next Level”
PG-13 3 stars
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black,
Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Danny DeVito Spencer returns to the world of Jumanji, prompting his friends, his grandfather and his grandfather’s friend to enter a different and more dangerous version to save him.
Liberty
“Knives Out”
PG-13 ★★★￼
Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc investigates.
Gateway
“Little Women”
PG 4 stars
Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson,
Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen,
Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War.
Liberty
“1917”
R 3.5 stars
George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield and Blake, are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers — Blake’s own brother among them.
Gateway VIP, Gateway, Ruby
“The Photograph ”
PG-13 No rating
Issa Rae, Lakeith Stanfield When famed photographer Christina Eames dies unexpectedly, she leaves her estranged daughter Mae hurt, angry and full of questions. When Mae finds a photograph tucked away in a safe-deposit box, she soon finds herself delving into her mother’s early life — an investigation that leads to an unexpected romance with a rising journalist.
Liberty (Upstairs)
“Sonic the Hedgehog”
PG No rating
Ben Schwartz, James Marsden, Jim Carrey, Tika Sumpter, Lee Majdoub, Frank C. Turner Sonic tries to navigate the complexities of life on Earth with his newfound best friend -- a human named Tom Wachowski. They must soon join forces to prevent the evil Dr. Robotnik from capturing Sonic and using his powers for world domination.
Gateway, Omak
“Spies in Disguise”
PG 2.5 stars
Will Smith, Tom Holland Lance is is a super cool and charming spy; Walter, an inventor. When an event happens, they must learn to rely on each other in order to save the world.
Gateway
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
PG-13 2.5 stars
Daisy Ridley, John Boyega The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron’s journey continues. The final battle commences.
Gateway Warning: Contains sequences of imagery and sustained flashing lights that may affect those who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or have other photosensitivities.
“The Turning”
PG-13 2.5 stars
Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince A young governess is hired by a man who has become responsible for his young nephew and niece after the deaths of their parents. This is a modern take on Henry James’ novella “The Turn of the Screw.”
Liberty