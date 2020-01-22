What’s new
“The Gentlemen”
R ★★ 1/2
Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery, Henry
Golding, Hugh Grant
A very British drug lord tries to sell off his highly profitable empire to a dynasty of Oklahoma billionaires.
Gateway VIP, Gateway
“The Turning”
PG-13 No rating
Mackenzie Davis, Finn Wolfhard, Brooklynn Prince, Mark Huberman, Niall Greig Fulton, Barbara Marten
A young governess is hired by a man who has become responsible for his young nephew and niece after the deaths of their parents. A modern take on Henry James’ novella “The Turn of the Screw.”
Liberty
Now Playing
“Bad Boys For Life”
R ★★★
Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Derrick Gilbert Old-school cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett team up with an elite unit to take down the vicious leader of a Miami drug cartel.
Gateway VIP, Gateway, Mirage
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
PG ★★★￼ 1/2
Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys An award-winning cynical journalist, Lloyd Vogel, begrudgingly accepts an assignment to write an Esquire profile piece on the beloved television icon Fred Rogers. After his encounter Vogel’s perspective on life is transformed.
Liberty
“Dolittle”
PG ★￼ 1/2
Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Octavia Spencer, Emma Thompson After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle, famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage.
Gateway VIP, Gateway, Omak
“Ford v. Ferrari”
PG-13 ★★★
Christian Bale, Matt Damon Follows an eccentric, determined team of American engineers and designers, led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby and his British driver, Ken Miles, who are dispatched by Henry Ford II with the mission of building from scratch an entirely new automobile with the potential to finally defeat the perennially dominant Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship.
Liberty
“Frozen II”
PG ★★★￼ 1/2
Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel Animated. Anna and friends leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save the kingdom.
Gateway
“The Grudge”
R ★★★
Andrea Riseborough, Demian Bichir A house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death.
Liberty (Upstairs)
“Jumanji: The Next Level”
PG-13 ★★★
Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black,
Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Danny DeVito Spencer returns to the world of Jumanji, prompting his friends, his grandfather and his grandfather’s friend to enter a different and more dangerous version to save him.
Gateway 3D, Liberty
“Just Mercy”
PG-13 ★★￼ 1/2
Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx Harvard graduate Bryan Stevenson heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned. One of his first cases is that of Walter McMillian, who, in 1987, was sentenced to die for the notorious murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite a preponderance of evidence proving his innocence and the fact that the only testimony against him came from a criminal with a motive to lie. In the years that follow, Bryan becomes embroiled in legal and political maneuverings and overt, unabashed racism as he fights for Walter, and others like him, with the odd — and the system — stacked against them.
Gateway
“Knives Out”
PG-13 ★★★￼ 1/2
Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc is mysteriously enlisted to investigate.
Gateway
“Like a Boss”
R ★
Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne Two female friends with very different ideals decide to start a beauty company together. One is more practical, while the other wants to earn her fortune and live a lavish lifestyle.
Liberty, Mirage
“Little Women”
PG ★★★★
Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson,
Florence Pugh, Eliza Scanlen,
Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern Four sisters come of age in America in the aftermath of the Civil War.
Liberty, Ruby
“1917”
R ★★★￼ 1/2
George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Claire Duburcq At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield and Blake, are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers — Blake’s own brother among them.
Gateway VIP, Gateway
“Spies in Disguise”
PG ★★￼ 1/2
Will Smith, Tom Holland Lance and Walter — one is a super cool and charming spy, and the other invents the super cool gadgets Lance uses. When an event happens, they must learn to rely on each other like never before in order to save the world.
Gateway
“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”
PG-13 ★★￼ 1/2
Daisy Ridley, John Boyega The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron’s journey continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle commences.
Gateway Warning: Contains several sequences with imagery and sustained flashing lights that may affect those who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or have other photosensitivities.
“Uncut Gems”
R ★★★★
Adam Sandler, Julia Fox Howard Ratner, a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score, makes a series of high-stakes bets that could lead to the windfall of a lifetime.
Liberty
“Underwater”
PG-13 ★★★
Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller After an earthquake destroys their underwater station, six researchers must navigate two miles in the dangerous, unknown depths of the ocean floor to make it to safety in a race against time.
Liberty, Mirage