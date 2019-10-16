What’s new
“Zombieland: Double Tap”
R
Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson The group will face a new zombie threat as a new breed of zombie has developed. This new super-zombie type is faster, bigger, and stronger than the previous strain of zombies and harder to kill. These super-zombies have started grouping up into a horde going from city to city leaving a path of destruction behind them.
Gateway, Gateway VIP
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
PG
Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning A fantasy adventure that picks up several years after Maleficent, in which audiences learned of the events that hardened the heart of Disney’s most notorious villain and drove her to curse a baby Princess Aurora. Maleficent: Mistress of Evil continues to explore the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen, as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.
Gateway, Gateway 3D, Gateway VIP
Now Playing
“Abominable”
PG ★★
Chloe Bennet, Tenzing Norgay Trainor Trekking the 3,000-mile journey from Shanghai to the Himalayan snowscapes, a group of misfits encounter a young Yeti named Everest, and they set off to reunite the magical creature with his family on the mountain of his namesake.
Gateway
“Ad Astra”
PG-13 ★★★★
Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones Army Corps engineer Roy McBride embarks on a mission across the galaxy to discover the truth about his father, who disappeared in space 20 years ago while searching for signs of alien life. Though he was once presumed dead, new evidence suggests Roy’s father may still be alive, hiding within an abandoned power plant on a distant planet - and that he could potentially pose a dangerous threat to the entire universe.
Liberty, Ruby
“The Addams Family”
PG ★★
Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron The Addams family’s lives begin to unravel when they face-off against a treacherous, greedy crafty reality-TV host while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration.
Gateway, Gateway 3D, Omak
“Angel Has Fallen”
R ★
Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman Secret Service Agent Mike Banning is framed for the attempted assassination of the President and must evade his own agency and the FBI as he tries to uncover the real threat.
Gateway
“Dora and the Lost City of Gold”
PG ★★★
Isabela Moner, Jeffrey Wahlberg Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots (her best friend, a monkey), Diego (Jeffrey Wahlberg), a mysterious jungle inhabitant (Eugenio Derbez), and a rag tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents (Eva Longoria, Michael Peña) and solve the impossible mystery behind a lost city of gold.
Liberty
“Downton Abbey”
PG ★★★￼
Hugh Bonneville, Maggie Smith The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century.
Gateway (with series recap)
“Gemini Man”
PG-13 ★★
Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead Henry Brogen, an aging assassin tries to get out of the business but finds himself in the ultimate battle: fighting his own clone who is 25 years younger than him and at the peak of his abilities.
Gateway, Gateway VIP, Mirage
“Good Boys”
R ★★★
Jacob Tremblay, Keith L. Williams Eager for some kissing pointers, 12-year-old Max and friends use Max’s dad’s drone — which Max is forbidden to touch — to spy (they think) on a teenage couple making out next door. But when things go ridiculously wrong, the drone is destroyed leading to an odyssey of bad decisions involving accidentally stolen drugs, frat-house paintball,and running from the cops and terrifying teenage girls.
Liberty
“Hustlers”
R ★★★
Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez Inspired by the viral New York Magazine article, Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.
Liberty
“It: Chapter Two”
R ★★￼
James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain 27 years after overcoming the malevolent supernatural entity Pennywise, the former members of the Losers’ Club, who have grown up and moved away from Derry, are brought back together by a devastating phone call.
Liberty
“Jexi”
R ★★￼
Rose Byrne, Alexandra Shipp, Phil has a major dependency issue — he’s addicted to his phone. He has no friends, he has a job writing pop culture “Top 10” lists, and his love life is non-existent. When he is forced to upgrade his phone, the latest model comes with an unexpected feature...Jexi, an A.I. life coach, virtual assistant and cheerleader. With her help, Phil begins to get a real life. As he becomes less dependent on his phone, Jexi’s artificial intelligence morphs into a tech nightmare determined to keep Phil all to herself.
Liberty
“Joker”
R ★★
Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz During the 1980s, a failed stand-up comedian is driven insane and turns to a life of crime and chaos in Gotham City while becoming an infamous psychopathic crime figure.
Gateway VIP, Liberty, Mirage
“Judy”
PG-13 ★★
Renee Zellweger, Rufus Sewell Legendary performer Judy Garland arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts.
Gateway
“The Peanut Butter Falcon”
PG-13 ★★★￼
Shia LaBeouf, Zack Gottsagen A down-on-his-luck crab fisherman embarks on a journey to get a young man with Down syndrome to a professional wrestling school in rural North Carolina and away from the retirement home where he’s lived most of his life.
Gateway
“Rambo: Last Blood”
R ★
Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega When his housekeeper’s daughter is kidnapped, Rambo crosses the U.S.-Mexican border to bring her home but finds himself up against the full might of one of Mexico’s most ruthless cartels.
Liberty
