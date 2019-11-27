What’s new
“Knives Out”
PG-13 ★★★￼
Daniel Craig, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey is found dead at his estate just after his 85th birthday, the inquisitive and debonair Detective Benoit Blanc is mysteriously enlisted to investigate. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his devoted staff, Blanc sifts through a web of red herrings and self-serving lies to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death.
Gateway, Gateway VIP, Mirage
“Queen & Slim”
R No rating
Daniel Kaluuya, Jodie Turner-Smith, Chloe Sevigny, Bokeem Woodbine, Flea, Indya Moore Explore America’s social and political climate through the lens of a genre-defying love story. The film centers on a black man and black woman who go on a first date that goes awry after the two are pulled over by a police officer at a traffic stop. They kill the police officer in self-defense and rather than turn themselves in, they go on the run.
Liberty
Now Playing
“21 Bridges”
R ★★★
Chadwick Boseman, Stephan James An embattled NYPD detective is thrust into a citywide manhunt for a pair of cop killers after uncovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy. As the night unfolds, lines become blurred on who he is pursuing, and who is in pursuit of him. When the search intensifies, extreme measures are taken to prevent the killers from escaping Manhattan as the authorities close all 21 bridges to prevent any entry or exit from the iconic island.
Gateway
“The Addams Family”
PG ★★
Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron The Addams family’s lives begin to unravel when they face-off against a treacherous, greedy crafty reality-TV host while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration.
Liberty
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
PG ★★★￼1/2
Tom Hanks, Matthew Rhys An award-winning cynical journalist, Lloyd Vogel, begrudgingly accepts an assignment to write an Esquire profile piece on the beloved television icon Fred Rogers. After his encounter with Rogers, Vogel’s perspective on life is transformed.
Gateway, Gateway VIP
“Charlie’s Angels”
PG-13 ★★★
Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott When a systems engineer blows the whistle on a dangerous technology, Charlie’s Angels from across the globe are called into action, putting their lives on the line to protect society.
Liberty
“Doctor Sleep”
R ★★★
Ewan McGregor, Kyliegh Curran Years following the events of “The Shining”, an now-adult Dan Torrence meets a young girl with similar powers as his and tries to protect her from a cult known as The True Knots who prey on children with powers to remain immortal.
Liberty
“Ford v. Ferrari”
PG-13 ★★★
Christian Bale, Matt Damon Follows an eccentric, determined team of American engineers and designers, led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby and his British driver, Ken Miles, who are dispatched by Henry Ford II with the mission of building from scratch an entirely new automobile with the potential to finally defeat the perennially dominant Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship.
Gateway, Gateway VIP, Mirage
“Frozen II”
PG ★★★￼1/2
Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel Animated. Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom.
Omak, Gateway, Gateway 3D, Gateway sensory friendly Dec. 7
“The Good Liar”
R ★★￼1/2
Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen Career con artist Roy Courtnay (McKellen) can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish (Mirren) online. As Betty opens her home and life to him, Roy is surprised to find himself caring about her, turning what should be a cut-and-dry swindle into the most treacherous tightrope walk of his life.
Gateway
“Harriet”
PG-13 ★★★
Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monae Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, Harriet tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.
Liberty
“Jojo Rabbit”
PG-13 ★★￼1/2
Roman Griffin Davis, Thomasin McKenzie Jojo Rabbit is about a young boy living during World War II. His only escapism is through his imaginary friend, an ethnically inaccurate version of Adolf Hitler, who pushes the young boy’s naive patriotic beliefs. However, this all changes when a young girl challenges those views and causes Jojo to face his own issues.
Liberty
“Joker”
R ★★
Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz During the 1980s, a failed stand-up comedian is driven insane and turns to a life of crime and chaos in Gotham City while becoming an infamous psychopathic crime figure.
Liberty
“Last Christmas”
PG-13 ★￼1/2
Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson Kate is a young woman subscribed to bad decisions. Her last date with disaster? That of having accepted to work as Santa’s elf for a department store. However, she meets Tom there. Her life takes a new turn. For Kate, it seems too good to be true.
Gateway, Ruby
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
PG ★★
Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning The fantasy adventure picks up several years after Maleficent cursed baby Princess Aurora, exploring the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen, as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.
Liberty
“Midway”
PG-13 ★★
Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Woody Harrelson The story of the soldiers and aviators who helped turn the tide of the Second World War during the iconic Battle of Midway in June 1942.
Gateway, Gateway VIP, Mirage
“Playing with Fire”
PG ￼1/2
John Cena, Brianna Hildebrand When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet — babysitting. The three men soon learn that children — much like fires — are wild and unpredictable.
Liberty
“Zombieland: Double Tap”
R ★★
Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson The group will face a new zombie threat as a new breed of zombie has developed. This new super-zombie type is faster, bigger, and stronger than the previous strain of zombies and harder to kill. These super-zombies have startted grouping up into a horde going from city to city leaving a path of destruction behind them.
Liberty
For more information, call or visit:
Gateway Cinema: 662-4567 or gateway.ncwmovies.com
Liberty Cinemas: 662-4567 or liberty.ncwmovies.com
Mirage & Omak: 826-0860 or omaktheater.com
Ruby: 682-5016 or rubytheatre.com
Movie listing is for Friday, Nov. 29 — Thursday, Dec. 5