“Terminator: Dark Fate”
R No rating
Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis
27 years after the events of "Terminator 2: Judgment Day," a new, modified liquid metal Terminator is sent from the future by Skynet in order to terminate Dani Ramos, a hybrid cyborg human, and her friends. Sarah Connor comes to their aid, as well as the original Terminator, for a fight for the future.
Liberty, Omak
“Arctic Dogs”
PG No rating
James Franco, Jeremy Renner Animation. Swifty the Arctic Fox dreams of becoming a Top Dog (the Arctic’s star husky courier). To prove himself worthy, he secretly commandeers a sled and delivers a mysterious package, which leads to discovering Otto Von Walrus’ plan to melt the Arctic and reign as the world’s supreme leader. Swifty enlists the help of his friends to save the day.
Liberty
“Motherless Brooklyn”
R No rating
Bruce Willis, Edward Norton Lionel Essrog, a private detective living with Tourette syndrome, ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and best friend — a mystery that carries him from the gin-soaked jazz clubs of Harlem to the slums of Brooklyn to the gilded halls of New York’s power brokers.
Gateway VIP, Gateway
“Harriet”
PG-13 No rating
Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monae Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, Harriet tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.
Gateway
“Abominable”
PG ★★
Chloe Bennet, Tenzing Norgay Trainor Trekking the 3,000-mile journey from Shanghai to the Himalayan snowscapes, a group of misfits encounter a young Yeti named Everest, and they set off to reunite the magical creature with his family on the mountain of his namesake.
Gateway
“Ad Astra”
PG-13 ★★★★
Brad Pitt, Tommy Lee Jones Army Corps engineer Roy McBride embarks on a mission across the galaxy to discover the truth about his father, who disappeared in space 20 years ago while searching for signs of alien life. Once presumed dead, new evidence suggests Roy’s father may still be alive — and that he could potentially pose a dangerous threat to the entire universe.
Liberty
“The Addams Family”
PG ★★
Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron The Addams family’s lives begin to unravel when they face-off against a treacherous, greedy crafty reality-TV host while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration.
Gateway
“Black and Blue”
R ★★￼
Naomie Harris, Frank Grillo Rookie cop (Naomie Harris) inadvertently captures the murder of a young drug dealer on her body cam. After realizing the murder was committed by corrupt cops, she teams up with the one person from her community who is willing to help her as she tries to escape both the criminals and the police.
Liberty
“Countdown”
PG-13 ￼
Elizabeth Lail, Anne Winters A young nurse downloads an app that tells her she only has three days to live. With time ticking away and a mysterious figure haunting her, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out.
Liberty
“The Current War” (Director’s Cut)
PG-13 ★★
Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon The epic story of the cutthroat competition between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse, the greatest inventors of the industrial age, over whose electrical system would power the new century.
Gateway
“Downton Abbey”
PG ★★★￼
Hugh Bonneville, Maggie Smith The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century.
Gateway (with series recap)
“Gemini Man”
PG-13 ★★
Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead Henry Brogen, an aging assassin tries to get out of the business but finds himself in the ultimate battle: fighting his own clone who is 25 years younger than him and at the peak of his abilities.
Gateway
“The Great Alaskan Race”
PG No rating
Brian Presley, Treat Williams In 1925, a group of brave mushers travel 700 miles to save the small children of Nome, Alaska from a deadly epidemic.
Gateway
“Hustlers”
R ★★★
Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez Inspired by the viral New York Magazine article, Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.
Liberty
“It: Chapter Two”
R ★★￼
James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain 27 years after overcoming the malevolent supernatural entity Pennywise, the former members of the Losers’ Club, who have grown up and moved away from Derry, are brought back together by a devastating phone call.
Liberty
“Joker”
R ★★
Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz During the 1980s, a failed stand-up comedian is driven insane and turns to a life of crime and chaos in Gotham City while becoming an infamous psychopathic crime figure.
Gateway VIP, Liberty
“Judy”
PG-13 ★★
Renee Zellweger, Rufus Sewell Legendary performer Judy Garland arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts.
Mirage
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
PG ★★
Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning
The fantasy adventure picks up several years after Maleficent cursed baby Princess Aurora, exploring the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen, as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.
Gateway, Mirage
“The Peanut Butter Falcon”
PG-13 ★★★￼
Shia LaBeouf, Zack Gottsagen
A down-on-his-luck crab fisherman embarks on a journey to get a young man with Down syndrome to a professional wrestling school in rural North Carolina and away from the retirement home where he’s lived most of his life.
Ruby
“Rambo: Last Blood”
R ★
Sylvester Stallone, Paz Vega
When his housekeeper’s daughter is kidnapped, Rambo crosses the U.S.-Mexican border to bring her home but finds himself up against the full might of one of Mexico’s most ruthless cartels.
Liberty
“Zombieland: Double Tap”
R ★★
Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson
The group will face a new zombie threat as a new breed of zombie has developed. This new super-zombie type is faster, bigger, and stronger than the previous strain of zombies and harder to kill. These super-zombies have started grouping up into a horde going from city to city leaving a path of destruction behind them.
Gateway, Gateway VIP, Mirage
