For more information, call or visit:
Gateway Cinema: 662-4567 or gateway.ncwmovies.com
Liberty Cinemas: 662-4567 or liberty.ncwmovies.com
Mirage & Omak: 826-0860 or omaktheater.com
Ruby: 682-5016 or rubytheatre.com
Movie listing is for Friday, Nov. 8 — Thursday, Nov. 14
What’s new
“Doctor Sleep”
R No rating
Ewan McGregor, Kyliegh Curran Years following the events of “The Shining”, an now-adult Dan Torrence meets a young girl with similar powers as his and tries to protect her from a cult known as The True Knots who prey on children with powers to remain immortal.
Liberty
“Playing with Fire”
PG No rating
John Cena, Brianna Hildebrand When straight-laced fire superintendent Jake Carson and his elite team of firefighters come to the rescue of three siblings, they quickly realize no amount of training could prepare them for their most challenging job yet — babysitting. As their lives, jobs and depot get turned upside down, the three men soon learn that children — much like fires — are wild and unpredictable.
Liberty
“Midway”
PG-13 No rating
Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Woody Harrelson The story of the soldiers and aviators who helped turn the tide of the Second World War during the iconic Battle of Midway in June 1942.
Gateway, Gateway VIP
“Last Christmas”
PG-13 No rating
Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson Kate is a young woman subscribed to bad decisions. Her last date with disaster? That of having accepted to work as Santa’s elf for a department store. However, she meets Tom there. Her life takes a new turn. For Kate, it seems too good to be true.
Gateway, Gateway VIP
Now Playing
“Abominable”
PG ★★
Chloe Bennet, Tenzing Norgay Trainor Trekking the 3,000-mile journey from Shanghai to the Himalayan snowscapes, a group of misfits encounter a young Yeti named Everest, and they set off to reunite the magical creature with his family on the mountain of his namesake.
Gateway
“The Addams Family”
PG ★★
Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron The Addams family’s lives begin to unravel when they face-off against a treacherous, greedy crafty reality-TV host while also preparing for their extended family to arrive for a major celebration.
Gateway, Gateway: Sensory friendly Nov. 9
“Arctic Dogs”
PG No rating
James Franco, Jeremy Renner Swifty the Arctic Fox dreams of becoming a Top Dog (the Arctic’s star husky courier). To prove himself worthy, he secretly commandeers a sled and delivers a mysterious package, which leads to discovering Otto Von Walrus’ plan to melt the Arctic and reign as the world’s supreme leader. Swifty enlists the help of his friends to save the day.
Liberty
“Countdown”
PG-13 ￼
Elizabeth Lail, Anne Winters A young nurse downloads an app that tells her she only has three days to live. With time ticking away and a mysterious figure haunting her, she must find a way to save her life before time runs out.
Liberty
“The Current War” (Director’s Cut)
PG-13 ★★
Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon The epic story of the cutthroat competition between Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse, the greatest inventors of the industrial age, over whose electrical system would power the new century.
Gateway
“Downton Abbey”
PG ★★★￼
Hugh Bonneville, Maggie Smith The continuing story of the Crawley family, wealthy owners of a large estate in the English countryside in the early 20th century.
Gateway (with series recap)
“Gemini Man”
PG-13 ★★
Will Smith, Mary Elizabeth Winstead Henry Brogen, an aging assassin tries to get out of the business but finds himself in the ultimate battle: fighting his own clone who is 25 years younger than him and at the peak of his abilities.
Gateway
“The Great Alaskan Race”
PG No rating
Brian Presley, Treat Williams In 1925, a group of brave mushers travel 700 miles to save the small children of Nome, Alaska from a deadly epidemic.
Gateway
“Harriet”
PG-13 ★★★
Cynthia Erivo, Janelle Monae Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, Harriet tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and transformation into one of America’s greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.
Gateway, Gateway VIP
“Hustlers”
R ★★★
Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez Inspired by the viral New York Magazine article, Hustlers follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.
Liberty
“Joker”
R ★★
Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz During the 1980s, a failed stand-up comedian is driven insane and turns to a life of crime and chaos in Gotham City while becoming an infamous psychopathic crime figure.
Liberty
“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”
PG ★★
Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning The fantasy adventure picks up several years after Maleficent cursed baby Princess Aurora, exploring the complex relationship between the horned fairy and the soon to be Queen, as they form new alliances and face new adversaries in their struggle to protect the moors and the magical creatures that reside within.
Gateway, Ruby
“Motherless Brooklyn”
R ★★★
Bruce Willis, Edward Norton Lionel Essrog, a private detective living with Tourette syndrome, ventures to solve the murder of his mentor and best friend - a mystery that carries him from the gin-soaked jazz clubs of Harlem to the slums of Brooklyn to the gilded halls of New York’s power brokers.
Gateway, Gateway VIP
“Terminator: Dark Fate”
R ★★
Natalia Reyes, Mackenzie Davis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton 27 years after the events of Terminator 2: Judgment Day, a new, modified liquid metal Terminator is sent from the future by Skynet in order to terminate Dani Ramos, a hybrid cyborg human, and her friends. Sarah Connor comes to their aid, as well as the original Terminator, for a fight for the future.
Liberty, Omak
“Zombieland: Double Tap”
R ★★
Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson The group will face a new zombie threat as a new breed of zombie has developed. This new super-zombie type is faster, bigger, and stronger than the previous strain of zombies and harder to kill. These super-zombies have started grouping up into a horde going from city to city leaving a path of destruction behind them.
Gateway, Mirage