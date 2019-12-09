LOS ANGELES — The post-Thanksgiving weekend is usually a box-office dead zone, which is why studios don't often roll out major wide releases in this corridor. Even among holdovers, it's common for movies to drop more than 40% from the previous weekend, and Disney's mega-hit "Frozen 2" was not immune, dropping 60%.
Still, the animated film continued its winning streak into a third consecutive weekend, adding $34.7 million for a cumulative total of $337.6 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore. Globally, the film has earned $919.7 million and is poised to become Disney's sixth film to cross the $1 billion milestone this year.
The only major new release of the weekend, STX Entertainment's animated musical "Playmobil: The Movie," opened outside the top 10 with $668,000.
The $75 million film, based on a German toy brand, features the voices of Daniel Radcliffe, Kenan Thompson, Meghan Trainor, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jim Gaffigan and Adam Lambert. STX serves solely as a distributor on the film, picking it up after original distributor Global Road went bankrupt.
The result is the fourth-worst opening ever for a movie playing in more than 2,000 theaters, dangerously close to current record holder "The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure," which opened with $443,000 on its way to $1 million in 2012.
Directed by Lino DiSalvo from a script by Blaise Hemingway, Greg Erb and Jason Oremland, "Playmobil: The Movie" had a mixed reception, with a B-plus CinemaScore and a 19% "rotten" rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.
In second place, Lionsgate's "Knives Out" added $14.1 million in its second weekend (a 47% drop) for a cumulative $63.5 million. The film has earned $124 million in global ticket sales.
At No. 3, Fox's "Ford v Ferrari" added $6.5 million in its fourth weekend for a cumulative $91.1 million. The film has earned $167.6 million in worldwide receipts.
In fourth, Universal's "Queen & Slim" added $6.5 million in its second weekend (a 45% drop) for a cumulative $26.9 million.
Rounding out the top five, Sony's "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" added $5.2 million in its third weekend for a cumulative $43.1 million.
This week, Sony opens the action adventure "Jumanji: The Next Level," Universal reveals horror remake "Black Christmas," and Warner Bros. opens the critically acclaimed "Richard Jewell."
In limited release, Lionsgate debuts "Bombshell," A24 premieres the Adam Sandler crime drama "Uncut Gems," Fox Searchlight opens Terrence Malick's "A Hidden Life," and Amazon releases the biographical drama "Seberg."