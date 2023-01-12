WENATCHEE — A stage and booths of art, food, crafts, clothes, pictures and more will be set up to showcase local culture and heritage at the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Culture Center (WVMCC), 127 S. Mission St., Wenatchee, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kids at the festival will receive a passport with their picture to “travel” to each cultural booth for a sticker. Performances of music and dance will entertain throughout the day. Activities with a selection of craft projects based on arts from another culture will be set up, such as Guatamalan clay pots, Japanese lanterns and calligraphy.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?