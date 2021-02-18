The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center will host a virtual presentation about exploring the Arctic as a part of its Environmental Film and Speaker Series.
The Zoom event, “Canoeing the Vanishing Arctic: Down the Hood River to the Arctic Sound,” is scheduled for Feb. 23, from 7 to 8 p.m.
Wenatchee resident Andy Dappen will be sharing details about a canoe trip Wenatchee residents took to explore the Arctic and its changing environment, according to a museum news release. The presentation documents this trip with a reading of poetry by Paul Hessburg in a “compact, entertaining, and emotional way,” according to the release.
Dappen is an award-winning journalist with published articles in Reader's Digest, Men's Health, Outside, National Geographic Adventure, SKI and Backpacker.
Those interested in attending the virtual presentation can sign up at wenatcheevalleymuseum.org.
— Luke Hollister, World staff