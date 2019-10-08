WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center will open the Wells House for the annual Nooks & Crannies Tours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20.
Ticketholders will be treated to an exclusive tour of the historic home including floors usually off-limits to the public. Small group tours will be conducted every hour. Tickets are $10 per person or $25 per family and can be purchased online at wenatcheevalleymuseum.org or by calling the museum at 888-6240. Pre-registration is required.
Other upcoming programs at the Wells House:
First Friday Open House
Nov. 1 and Dec. 6, 5 to 7 p.m.
Come take a look inside the beautifully restored historic Wells House. Tours will be given on the first and second floors with insider information including history about the house and the original owners, fun facts about its college days, and interesting details uncovered in the renovation. Light refreshments will be served.
Wells House Holiday Tea
Dec. 14, 12:30 p.m.
Join us for our Holiday Tea. The house will be decorated festively for the holidays. Don your hats and gloves, bring your friends and take your afternoon tea sponsored by Cha Fine Teas and a light luncheon sponsored by the Hilton Garden Inn, Wenatchee.
Prizes will be awarded and a silent auction of decorated holiday wreaths will take place. Tickets are $40 for museum members and $50 for non-members. Pre-registration is required.
Wells House was built in 1909. In 1949, the distinctive craftsman style home was gifted to the Wenatchee School Board to start a regular campus for the Wenatchee Junior College. The house was used for girl’s dorms, administration offices, early classrooms and student activities. In 1973, the house was placed on the National Register of Historic Places. The house was deeded to The Wells House Committee in 1975. In 2012, the Wells House Committee became part of the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center as an affiliate volunteer group, and in 2014 the house was deeded over to the museum, with the goal of preserving and maintaining it so that it can be used and enjoyed by the public, raise awareness of our valley’s history, and be an architectural asset that contributes to a sense of place and pride within our community. In 2018, the affiliate agreement was replaced by the Wells House Advisory Group, comprised of volunteers who continue the work of preserving the structure.
Ashley Sinner is the outreach/public relations coordinator for the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center.