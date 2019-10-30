The Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center’s interactive Murder Mystery Dinner is back.
The first show in September sold out within days, prompting a waiting list for a hoped-for repeat performance.
It’s coming at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 — this time staged at the Wells House on the Wenatchee Valley College campus rather than at the museum. The set up, though, is the same — on a luxurious train filled with an eclectic mix of passengers and one famed detective. When the train is snowed in and someone is murdered, the challenge is trying to identify the murderer before the police arrive.
That part of the story might sound familiar. What happens next, though, is almost entirely up to the audience, which is part of the fun.
Anna Holman, the museum’s curator of education and programs, said her goal in introducing the mystery dinner is to reach members of the community who might not normally be interested in a museum event.
“We also hope that this gives current museum members a way to support the museum in a way that is fun and entertaining,” she said.
So far so good.
Holman shared some of how the show came about, what goes into planning a murder and what participants can look forward to.
Go!: How did you get the idea?
Holman: My mom came up with it. I was telling her I was trying to come up with a new fun and unique way to bring people to the museum. She had recently read about one in Birmingham and thought it would be a great thing for us to try here.
Go!: Were you surprised the first one sold out so quickly?
Holman: Yes. We had about 20 people on the waiting list, so we expect this one to fill as well. If this continues to be a success, we’ll do it again. This time we are using the same mystery theme as the last dinner, but we have already discussed what themes we could use for future dinners.
Go!: What all is involved in the planning?
Holman: There are a lot of little details. All the typical planning of a dinner party is involved, plus we have to hide clues and develop information packets for each guest and each act of the mystery.
Go!: Who are the cast members?
Holman: Part of what makes this dinner fun is most of the characters are also dinner guests. Only our lead detective, local favorite Matthew Pippin, receives a script beforehand. All other guests will choose what character they would like to be (or choose to be an investigator) and then receive a brief description about their character before the dinner. The guests will receive more information and tasks upon arrival, but because there is no rehearsal each dinner will be unique.
Go!: What are the challenges?
Holman: One of the biggest challenges we have is hiding the clues and preparing the character information packets. Each character will receive bits of information along the way in terms of who their character is and what “tasks” they might need to complete throughout the dinner. We have to make sure our packets are in order so we don’t reveal too much too soon and spoil the surprises at the end!
Go!: What is expected of the audience?
Holman: The audience can choose their level of engagement. They can be a character, which will involve more participation on their part, or be an investigator and assist with solving the mystery.
Go!: What have you learned in the process so far?
Holman: One of the biggest things we learned with the last Mystery Dinner was that it is better to have the food catered. It was too challenging to prepare the food and have that ready while running the mystery party all at the same time.
Go!: So, what’s for dinner?
Holman: An Italian dinner from Garlini’s will be served while guests are getting to know each other. It will be a three-course meal and the fee is included in the ticket price.
Go!: What are you most looking forward to seeing once the show gets underway?
Holman: Seeing the characters. Our last Murder Mystery Dinner was great because so many guests arrived in character and took their roles seriously, which made the night both fun and entertaining.