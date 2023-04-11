Mel Peterson

Mel Peterson performs for the 2018 Jazz in the Valley at Gard Vintners in Ellensburg. 

CHELAN — Melanie Peterson sings in several musical projects, including as a solo artist and with the Mel Peterson Collective, The Mel Peterson Gospel Ensemble and The Mel and Dré Show.

She performs 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Sigillo Cellars, 2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, which is a regular monthly gig. On Sunday, 3-6 p.m., she also performs at Chelan Ridge Winery, 900 Swartout Road, Manson.



Jessica Drake: (509) 661-5213

drake@wenatcheeworld.com

