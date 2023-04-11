CHELAN — Melanie Peterson sings in several musical projects, including as a solo artist and with the Mel Peterson Collective, The Mel Peterson Gospel Ensemble and The Mel and Dré Show.
She performs 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Sigillo Cellars, 2037 W. Woodin Ave., Chelan, which is a regular monthly gig. On Sunday, 3-6 p.m., she also performs at Chelan Ridge Winery, 900 Swartout Road, Manson.
While touring away from Ellensburg, where she works full time as a benefits representative at Central Washington University, Peterson said she found hospitality to stay in the homes of Lake Chelan-area fans.
Peterson said she sees passion in the eyes of the audience while performing, and she doesn’t hesitate to engage with her audience.
Her musical style comes from Southern roots, “growing up in the church” in Atlanta, Georgia and Columbia, South Carolina. At shows, she performs cover songs, like “Summertime” by Ella Fitzgerald and “Crazy” by Patsy Cline.
“Music is such a ministry,” Peterson said. “I thank God for giving me that talent. I don’t take it for granted at all.”
