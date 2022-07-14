Music Theatre of Wenatchee is casting actor-singers for two upcoming productions.
First up is the musical comedy “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” by Robert L. Freedman. Performances are Oct. 20-22, 27-29 and Nov. 3-5. Auditions will be at 4-9 p.m. Aug. 14 at Riverside Playhouse, 233 B N. Wenatchee Ave.
Select an appointment time at wwrld.us/3uytwSF. Scheduled rehearsals begin Aug. 22.
In “A Gentleman’s Guide” a versatile Baritone male actor gets to play all nine roles of the D’Ysquith family: a dandy, an Earl, a clergyman, a banker, a squire, a benefactress, a bodybuilder, an actress and a janitor. Early in the show the charismatic Montague discovers he is ninth in line to become the Earl of Highhurst. That is, if each of these characters in the D’Ysquith family were to die unexpectedly… An ensemble of 12, and three female roles complete the cast, who will all perform with British accents and a heavy singing load.
The musical theater company which recently put in a bid to buy the Chelan County PUD fish and wildlife building and parking lot space connected to Riverside Playhouse, is also casting 10-12 male actors and singers with video auditions for “All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914.”
This a cappella musical by Peter Rothstein is directed by S. Henry Hettick and musically directed by Dan Jackson. It’s based on true stories from a night of truce between World War 1 soldiers on No Man’s Land in 1914.
Eight performances will be on Dec. 8-10, 15-17. More information and audition packets are at mtow.org/auditions.
