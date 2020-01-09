Director Mike Magnotti’s favorite thing about “Exit Laughing” might be obvious — it’s funny.
Their friend’s death doesn’t stop three women from continuing their 30-year tradition of a weekly card game — they just have to steal her ashes from the funeral home.
One woman’s daughter interrupts the game, though, when she comes home after being stood up on a date. Oh, and there’s a police raid and a male stripper.
“I told the actors they could just stand there and read their parts and people would crack up,” Magnotti said.
Music Theatre of Wenatchee is presenting the show at the Riverside Playhouse Thursdays through Saturdays this month, and there’s also one Sunday matinee. Despite the organization’s name, this production is not a musical.
Magnotti said he wanted MTW’s winter play to be a comedy and include parts for older women, who aren’t often featured on stage. “Exit Laughing,” written by Paul Elliott, offers three starring roles for them, along with supporting roles for a younger woman and man.
“The underlying theme is friendship, and enduring friendship, and I think that anybody in our audience can connect with that,” producer Desirée Schmidt said. “The deceased has some ideas and plans for her girlfriends to carry on. It’s silly and funny and the characters, they’re deep characters that everybody knows somebody like that.”
That friendship theme is especially relatable for Magnotti. He said he’s had a group of friends since high school — over 50 years — and they continue to spend time together, even after one of the five passed away a few years ago.
Chemistry between the players was crucial when casting, he said. The three main actresses have a good friendship, he said, and he didn’t know at first that two of them actually attend the same church.
He said he also wanted to make sure the mother-daughter relationship was tight.
“But what was kind of a surprise was the gal who plays the younger female wasn’t the original gal I cast,” he said. “We kind of had an emergency and I had to stick my assistant director in because she was available. But the chemistry between her and the male is really, really good. They weren’t perfect characters, in all honesty, to fit how the play was written; but the way they work together really comes across. Nobody’s going to, for a minute, doubt the relationship these two have.”
Both Magnotti and Schmidt have worked with larger casts, but said a smaller cast lends itself to more one-on-one interaction and solidifying characterization.
“Sometimes, it’s a little more challenging to go into deep character development when you have so many characters sharing the stage,” Schmidt said. “So with just three main characters, and then two supporting, you really get to know the characters and it adds to the comedy and to the significance of the relationships.”
Audience members should also recognize some of the business names dropped in this production. The original takes place in Birmingham, Alabama, but this one’s set in Wenatchee and includes references to Pannellee’s Styling Salon and Glaze Bakery.
Magnotti recommends buying tickets in advance.
“The show’s a riot,” he said. “It’s just an enjoyable show. It’s funny, and it makes you feel good.”