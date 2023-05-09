WENATCHEE — Vinyl records out sold CDs for the first time since 1987, NPR reported this year. The first annual Apple Valley Vinyl Record Expo is embracing that retro trend by featuring 27 vendor tables, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
“It will be interesting to see if there’s a line. At expos, you have hardcore collectors who want first dibs to see what’s available,” said organizer Joel Myrene.
Myrene has a history at the venue of the Wenatchee Odd Fellows Prosperity Lodge 301, or IOOF Hall, 601 N. Chelan Ave., Wenatchee. He used to put on music shows there from around 1997 to 2001, he said, and has played music with bands for 25 years.
While talking with a friend who has a record collection he wanted to sell, Myrene came up with the idea in December for a record expo, he said. Expecting 10-12 tables at first after launching the expo in March, he said vendors almost tripled to fill the IOOF Hall upstairs and down.
The walls will have roughly 250 concert posters off of a thumb drive from the Wenatchee Valley Museum and Cultural Center’s former exhibit on Wenatchee rock 'n roll music history.
Myrene said the event will be a success and it would mean the most to him if people “come out and see friends they haven’t maybe seen in decades, who find a record or two and reminisce of posters on the wall of shows they went to 20 years ago.”
Why have vinyl records surged in popularity again?
“It’s the tangible nature of it. If you have Spotify and cancel, you’ve got nothing. If you buy records you have this really cool physical format of music and the art work,” Myrene said.
“The sound quality, if you have the right equipment, a lot of people feel the sound is superior,” Myrene continued.
“For young people, there’s a retro feel they seem to be gravitating towards,” Myrene said. He added there is more intentionality to listening when a record goes on the player.
