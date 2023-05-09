Vinyl record expo
Provided image/Wenatchee Odd Fellows Prosperity Lodge 301

WENATCHEE — Vinyl records out sold CDs for the first time since 1987, NPR reported this year. The first annual Apple Valley Vinyl Record Expo is embracing that retro trend by featuring 27 vendor tables, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. 

“It will be interesting to see if there’s a line. At expos, you have hardcore collectors who want first dibs to see what’s available,” said organizer Joel Myrene.



What's NABUR?